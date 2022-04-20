Trump Melts Down, Rages At Piers Morgan Over Election Loss

Trump proves what a coward he is when confronted with the truth about his 2020 election loss.
By John AmatoApril 20, 2022

This teaser trailer from TalkTV promoting Trump's interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored program was released today and it shows how how much of a coward Trump is when questioned about his 2020 election loss.

In the brief clip Trump kept threatening to walk out.

I did like the opening to this trailer when it says "A Former president in Denial" The voice over was so over the top, it had me laughing.

"I'll be completely straight with you to your face,' Morgan said.

“I’m a very honest man -- much more honest than you, actually," Trump said.

"It was a free and fair election. You lost,” Morgan said.

“Only a fool would think that,” Trump shot back.

"You think I'm a fool?" Morgan parried.

"I do now," Trump said.

"You haven't produced hard evidence?" Morgan pointed out.

There is no evidence to produce. Trump lost and then tried to overthrow the election with help from his MAGA cult and Republicans in Congress.

Sweat was pouring down Trump's face and he looked like someone dumped a gallon of water on his head. Or maybe the stress of being asked one tough question was too much for him.

vlcsnap-2022-04-20-14h14m01s089

"Turn the camera off," Trump squealed. "Morgan is very dishonest."

Pot, meet kettle.

I'm no fan of Morgan, who helped get Trump elected, but he did bash Trump over his immoral mishandling of COVID19.

And then there's this:


UPDATE: Piers Morgan wrote a summary of what happened in The Sun, and after Trump whined about how badly Morgan treated him, he agreed to do the interview and spent seventy-five minutes with his good pal once more.

Then towards the end Trump became unglued.

As he bellowed insults at me for disbelieving his rigged election bulls**t, it reminded me of the scene in A Few Good Men where Jack Nicholson’s arrogant deluded Colonel Jessup calls Tom Cruise’s military lawyer Lt.

