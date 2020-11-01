Politics
Fox Rehashes Their List Of Drummed Up Obama 'Scandals' In Response To Biden

Trump TV had a good laugh over Joe Biden saying the Obama presidency didn't have "a trace of scandal" and used the occasion to rehash the list of their favorite drummed up fake "scandals" they spent all of their time hyping while Obama was still in office.
After showing a clip of Biden at a rally with Obama in Flint, Michigan on Saturday, here's how the crew on Trump's favorite morning show on Fox responded.

DOOCY: Well. Not a single trace of scandal. Ainsley, we've been sittin' in these chairs for a long time. Are there any traces of scandal during the Obama administration?

EARHARDT: Well, let me read a few. There's the IRS targeting conservatives. Remember that? The Tea Party. The VA waiting list. A lot of people died trying to get care and they had to get on a list and they passed away before they saw a doctor.

Benghazi attack. The Bowe Bergdahl scandal. GSA spending spree. Fast and furious. Gun walking, and also you mentioned the Flint Michigan. They were in Flint talking and Joe Biden said that the Flint water crisis will never happen again.

KILMEADE: Right. And they're sitting there in Flint and they basically should have, the president of the United States tweeted out that they should really apologize for it.

They left out the tan suit, Dijon mustard and arugula and a bunch of the other drummed up pseudo-scandals they raged over on a daily basis during the Obama presidency.

If there's one thing you can count on from Fox, it's that they're never going to let go of their contempt and hatred for both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Here's more from The Daily Show with some of their more ridiculous criticisms of Obama.

