Fox's Kilmeade Hysterical That Biden's Foreign Policy Will Differ From Trump

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade was apoplectic over the fact that heaven forbid the Biden administration will rejoin the WHO, Iranian nuclear agreement and the Paris climate agreement.

While discussing potential Biden cabinet picks, and finding little to attack any of them over since, in their words, Biden hasn't selected anyone who is a "radical" in the eyes of right-wing world, Kilmeade proceeded to rant and rave about the fact that Biden's foreign policy will differ from Trump:

In a nearly 90-second rant Kilmeade exploded, detailing all the reasons he disagrees with Biden. Among them: “he will rejoin the Iran nuclear arms deal,” the “Paris Climate deal,” and the World Health Organization, while scrapping “America First.” At the end of his maniacal monologue, his co-host Steve Doocy smacked down Kilmeade by summing it all up for him: “Well, that’s what happens when a new administration comes in.”

Heaven forbid we will no longer have a president who's a laughing stock around the world, alienates all of our allies and that pals around with autocrats. How will America ever survive?