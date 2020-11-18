GA Secretary Of State: Trump Lost Because He Suppressed His Own Voters

As Raw Story reported, Raffensperger told WSB’s Justin Gray that 24,000 Republicans who voted by absentee ballot in the primary did not cast votes in the general election.

Raffensperger concluded that those voters, presumably enthusiastic Republicans, didn’t vote absentee in the general election “because they were told by the president don’t vote absentee, it’s not secure. But then they did not come out and vote in person.”

“He would have won by 10 thousand votes. He actually depressed, suppressed his own voting base," Raffensperger added.

But even if Trump had won Georgia’s 16 Electoral College votes, he still would have lost the election.