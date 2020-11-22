Gov. Larry Hogan: 'We Are Beginning To Look Like A Banana Republic'

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan took his fellow Republicans to task for going along with Trump's refusal to concede the election and called it embarrassing that more of them aren't speaking out.

During an appearance on this Sunday's State of the Union on CNN, host Jake Tapper asked Hogan about his prediction two weeks ago that Trump would do the right thing and concede, and the fact that he's “done everything other than the right thing” including pressuring state officials, phoning canvassing board officials and his shameless stunt having legislators flown in to meet him.

Tapper asked Hogan is he still had confidence that Trump “will eventually do the right thing,” and Hogan had this to say in response about the lack of courage shown by his fellow Republicans.

HOGAN: Well, I have confidence that on January 20th, the president-elect is going to be sworn in but I'm not sure, you know, I could say I'm confident that the president is going to the right thing. Look. I thought the pressuring of the legislators to try to somehow, you know, change the outcome with electors was completely outrageous. And, quite frankly, we used to go supervise elections around the world and we were the most respected country with respect to elections, and now we are beginning to look like we're a banana republic. It's time for them to stop the nonsense. It just gets more bizarre every single day and, frankly, I'm embarrassed that more people in the party aren't speaking up.

Tapper asked Hogan why he thought so few of his colleagues have been willing “to demonstrate even basic integrity and honesty” and Hogan explained what's been obvious to all of us since Trump took office—they're all terrified of being attacked by Trump and his minions on Twitter.

HOGAN: Well, I just don't think there are a lot of profiles in courage, frankly, Jake. I mean, we all know how vindictive the president can be, how powerful his Twitter account is, and, you know, how he can really pressure Republicans and go after them. You know, very few of us are willing to stand up, but there are more and more. I mean, a number of my gubernatorial colleagues and a number of Senators and quite a few House members and I think that is slowly growing every day. I think the others are quietly talking and telling the president their advice about what he should do. He is just is not following any of the advice.

After Tapper played a clip of Hogan's father who was one of the Republicans to break with the party during the Nixon impeachment hearings, Hogan told Tapper that “History will judge everybody as they did during Watergate.”