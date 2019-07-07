Rep. Justin Amash: 'Still Wouldn't Rule Out' 2020 Presidential Bid

This could cause some real heartburn for Trump in Michigan in 2020, where newly released polls have him at 42 percent approval, 55 percent disapproval.

Amash appeared Sunday on CNN's State of the Union, where host Jake Tapper asked him directly if he had any intention of running for the nation's highest office, whether it be as an independent candidate or as a nominee for a third party like the Libertarians.

"I still wouldn't rule anything like that out," responded the 39-year-old congressman. "I believe I have to use my skills, my public influence, where it serves the country best, and I believe I have to defend the Constitution in whichever way works best. And if that means doing something else then I do that. But I feel confident about running in my district. I feel a close tie to my community. I care a lot about my community; I want to represent them in Congress."

Tapper attempted to press Amash on when the representative might get around to deciding on a potential Oval Office run, but the congressman would not be more precise about any timing.

"It's something people talk about all the time," he explained. "It's not something that's right on my radar right now, so I couldn't tell you."