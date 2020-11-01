Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Jason Miller: Trump Will 'Be Ahead On Election Night' And Then Dems Will 'Try To Steal It Back'

Trump campaign surrogate Jason Miller on Sunday claimed that counting votes after election night will be part of Democratic plot to "steal" the election from President Donald Trump.
By David

Trump campaign surrogate Jason Miller on Sunday claimed that counting votes after election night will be part of Democratic plot to "steal" the election from President Donald Trump.

"If you speak with many smart Democrats, they believe that President Trump will be ahead on election night, probably getting 280 electoral [votes]," Miller told ABC News host George Stephanopoulos. "And then they're going to try to steal it back after the election."

"We believe that we will be over 290 electoral votes on election night," he added. "So no matter what they try to do, what kind of hijinks or lawsuits or whatever kind of nonsense they try to pull off, we're still going to have enough electoral votes to get President Trump reelected."

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Jason Miller: 'Very Solemn Day' For Trump

Jason Miller: 'Very Solemn Day' For Trump

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller tells ABC's George Stephanopoulos that it's a "very solemn day" for Trump, even though he spent the day golfing while his brother Robert was dying.
Aug 16, 2020
By Heather

Comments

NOTE: We will be changing to a new commenting platform in the next couple of weeks. We will supply more details as we get closer to the change. We understand some users are having problems with comments loading and this will hopefully remedy that problem

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.