Jim Carrey's Biden Calls Trump A Loser

The worst thing in the world for Trump is to be labelled a loser. He got that yesterday and it will stick with him the rest of his life.

Good.

Source: The Independent

Jim Carrey momentarily resurrected his popular Ace Ventura character for a damning message to Donald Trump.

Hours after Trump lost the presidency to Joe Biden, Carrey delivered a victory speech in character as the latter alongside Maya Rudolph's Kamala Harris – Biden’s vice president – on Saturday Night Live.

...

It was here that Carrey revived Ace Ventura, the character from his popular mid-Nineties film series.

.“We aren’t mad at them," he said, adding: "This is one of those situations in life where there must be a winner and a loser."

The phrase was a reference to the quote in which Ventura tells his dog: "Unfortunately, in every contest, there must be a loser."

To reiterate the point, both Carrey and Harris held the L sign up to their heads.