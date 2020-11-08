Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Jim Carrey's Biden Calls Trump A Loser

Carrey resurrected his Ace Ventura voice for this iconic moment from SNL.
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

The worst thing in the world for Trump is to be labelled a loser. He got that yesterday and it will stick with him the rest of his life.

Good.

Source: The Independent

Jim Carrey momentarily resurrected his popular Ace Ventura character for a damning message to Donald Trump.

Hours after Trump lost the presidency to Joe Biden, Carrey delivered a victory speech in character as the latter alongside Maya Rudolph's Kamala Harris – Biden’s vice president – on Saturday Night Live.
...
It was here that Carrey revived Ace Ventura, the character from his popular mid-Nineties film series.

.“We aren’t mad at them," he said, adding: "This is one of those situations in life where there must be a winner and a loser."

The phrase was a reference to the quote in which Ventura tells his dog: "Unfortunately, in every contest, there must be a loser."

To reiterate the point, both Carrey and Harris held the L sign up to their heads.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

SNL 2020 Democratic Debate

SNL 2020 Democratic Debate

Larry David, Woody Harrelson, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen & Rachel Dratch return to Saturday Night Live for their latest Democratic debate skit.
Nov 24, 2019
By Heather

Comments

NOTE: We will be changing to a new commenting platform in the next couple of weeks. We will supply more details as we get closer to the change. We understand some users are having problems with comments loading and this will hopefully remedy that problem

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.