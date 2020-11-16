Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
comments

John Oliver: 'Trump Lost This Election, And He Knows It'

“So the allegations here are complete nonsense. Who knows why Republicans are entertaining this?” the comedian said.
By Susie Madrak

John Oliver devoted the season finale of Last Week Tonight to Trump's refusal to acknowledge he lost the election. Via Deadline:

“Trump is playing a dangerous game here,” said Oliver. “There’s a huge difference between ‘not my president’ and ‘not the president’.” He goes on to say that people who are getting riled up have been fed a steady diet of misinformation from outlets like Fox News, Newsmax, OAN and Trump himself.

Oliver said that despite all of this, deep down, Trump knows it’s over. On Friday, the final states were called putting Biden at 306 total electoral votes and Trump at 232. At a press conference after this news was released, Trump nearly acknowledged reality, saying that whatever administration takes the White House, his administration won’t call for a lockdown.

“Trump lost this election and he knows it,” stated Oliver. “Just an hour after that press conference, he was retweeting voter fraud conspiracy theories again which is pathetic, dangerous and in many ways an appropriate coda to a presidency that has destroyed so many lives — not only of those who he has attacked but also of those who he has claimed to protect.”

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.
Please note: The migration is expected to take a few days. During this time older comments may not appear.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team