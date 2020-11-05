Lou Dobbs Suggests A Mob Should 'Surround' Philadelphia Vote Counters

Birther conspiracist Lou Dobbs has been a dangerous, racist figure for a long time, but even for him, this is over the top. He's painting my hometown as a "cesspool" electorally? (As the nuns used to say, "when you point the finger at someone else, there are four pointing back at you.")

And let's talk about his guest Eric Eggers. You remember the Government Accountability Institute, right? That's the fake think tank, funded by the Mercer family, and founded by whack job Steve Bannon and "Clinton Cash" author Peter Schweizer for the express purpose of giving right-wing propaganda a paper-thin veneer of credibility to launch their bullsh*t into the mainstream media. Eggers works as a "researcher" for Schweizer.

Via Media Matters:

LOU DOBBS (HOST): Give us a sense of just how widespread, if you would quickly, how widespread is fraud in this country, across this country in elections? ERIC EGGERS (GUEST): Well, what I think we're all realizing, unfortunately in real time, Lou, is that fraud doesn't even have to be that widespread to literally swing a presidential election given the margins that we're seeing in such important swing states throughout the country, 10 --10,000 votes or fewer can have a dramatic impact. And unfortunately, that's exactly what we're seeing in Pennsylvania right now. Sadly, we shouldn't really be surprised, right? I mean, we should all want every legal vote to count and only legal votes to count, but Pennsylvania's track record is the opposite of that. DOBBS: Philadelphia looks like a cesspool electorally. Why in the world wouldn't the Republicans surround that thing and, if you will, you know, at least apply a little -- what would you call it -- some sort of scent? A lot of observation and -- and a real rigorous, demanding presence in those counting rooms and the -- the polls themselves? EGGERS: Well, you're exactly right, Lou. And I'm not a lawyer, so I can't speak to what the legal strategy was going into the election. But anybody that's been paying attention to election integrity issues in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania generally knows that there's been problems.

"Demanding presence." You know, a mob, preferably with guns. These people are a blight on the land.

And if your boys try to make a move on Philly, well, it won't be pretty. Just ask Santa Claus.

via GIPHY