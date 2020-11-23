Politics
Michigan GOP Chair Plays Victim Card At Board Of Canvassers Meeting: 'We Were Disrespected'

Michigan Republican Party Chair Laura Cox on Monday asked the Board of State Canvassers not to certify the 2020 election results as scheduled because Republicans were “disrespected.”.
Cox appeared as a witness as the board was considering whether to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the state. Under state law, the board must certify the results before the close of Monday’s meeting.

“I’m asking you to delay certification,” Cox told the board’s four members. “There are too many questions that need to be answered regarding this election, too many numerical anomalies and credible reports of procedural irregularities. We need to remove the distrust and the sense of procedural disenfranchisement felt by many Michigan voters.”

“Every step of the election process has been stacked against Republicans,” she continued. “The majority of election officials treated all challengers regardless of party with dignity and respect and let them participate meaningfully in the process.”

But according to Cox, one polling location was “inhospitable and hostile” to Republican poll watchers.

“The reaction from the secretary of state, the attorney general and partisan Democrats has been antagonistic, belligerent and disrespectful,” Cox complained. “I also will not let Republican challengers be disrespected and shoved out of the process.”

“I will continue to stand up for Republicans and demand that they be respected,” she concluded.

