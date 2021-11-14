Fox Plays Conservative Victim Card For Rittenhouse Judge

As we've already discussed here, the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is a hot mess, primarily due to Wisconsin Judge Bruce Schroeder, who ruled that prosecutors couldn't call the people shot by Rittenhouse "victims," but it was okay to call them "rioters" and "looters," went off on a tangent on the hearsay rule, which veered off into a discussion of a Bible passage, made an inappropriate joke about Asian food, and who's behavior has just been bizarre since the trial began.

The pundits on Fox "news" have been doing their best to make Rittenhouse into a hero, and blaming everyone but the teen for the murders he committed. Now they've also taken up the cause for the judge, who received some threatening messages according to some reporting they cited from the Washington Examiner.

Here are the hosts of this Saturday's Fox & Friends playing the conservative victim card for Schroeder, and pretending that this guy hasn't been a train wreck during the trial.

CAIN: Monday big day in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Closing arguments, and the jury could be looking at lesser charges. They could consider lesser charges because the prosecution is falling apart on the big charges. And this as the judge in the case has sort of taken center stage has become the target on many on the left—and not just on the left, but online as well. The judge is starting to get some threatening messages. The Washington Examiner has compiled some of them. Look at this. “Enjoy your term, judge, it's going to be your last. If I ever meet you in person I fully expect to spit directly in your face regardless of the cost. You are disgusting.” Here's another. “Your honor, I didn't know that under your black robes of justice you wore a white robe of the klan.” Now, it seems many don't like... by the way, what he's doing is meting out... he's meting out justice, conducting his courtroom. He's controlling a prosecutor that has... many moments been out of control, and for that he's earned the target. HEGSETH: I could see it it right away that he would be a target. But, it was fascinating to watch this courtroom all week long and watch when you bring the jury in, and when you pull them out and when then you bring them in, because the jury deserves to see evidence that is rightfully presented, not put out of context. And this judge has had to keep in line this horrible, I mean this prosecutor, the most unlikable guy you've ever... can't help himself.



CAMPOS-DUFFY: No. HEGSETH: Smug as all get out. So he's hurt his own case, not just his own personality, but with the witnesses he's brought up through cross-examination keep falling apart. Kyle Rittenhouse has done a fantastic job. Simply put, as an 18-year-old kid, talking about what he faced. And then the judge has tried to control the courtroom. But you could see it. You knew it, the moment he started talking, the left is going to hate this. CAMPOS-DUFFY: You're right. Kyle has been a great witness. And my husband always says the best witnesses are the ones that are telling the truth, and that may be part of it.

No, the problem has been that this judge has come across as out of his mind and as a out and proud racist from day one. And Rittenhouse looked a lot more like a crisis actor than anyone with any genuine remorse about what's happened.

Fox had Rittenhouse's mother on during an interview with Hannity on Thursday and she told Hannity that he'd do it again. Maybe the network should stop trying to "help" with his case.