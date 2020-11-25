Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
comments

Giuliani Hosts Unhinged Press Conference For Airing Of Grievances In Gettysburg

Even though Pennsylvania already certified their state election results for Joe Biden, Rudy, Trump and the GOP are still convinced that Trump won.
By Red Painter
2 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

Donald Trump and his Elite Strike Force of Rudy "drippy hair dye" Giuliani and Jenna "micropenis" Ellis are still whining about Trump winning the election, claiming that he won Virginia and Pennsylvania, even though there is zero evidence to back up this assertion. In fact, they have lost nearly every single court case they have filed in a dozen states - I think the score is 1-35. But who's counting...

Oh, Marc Elias is counting:

Here is the start of the Airing of Grievances in Gettysburg, PA:

First, he claims (baselessly) that Biden won VA by only 1%.

Wrong. Biden won VA by 10%.

One of the best witnesses shows his poll watcher certificate, I guess as some proof that he actually watched ballots be counted? I don't know.

Another witness calls in and is upset that she didn't get a printout of her vote. First she or her son say she is 84. Then they realize she is only 80. If they don't know how old she is, how can they verify her voting experience?

Trump calls in and a phone is held up to a microphone so he can rant about his amazing win. He is delusional.

Lies.

I guess the 35 judges - and State Supreme Courts and Appeals Court panels of judges - were not the "right" kinds of judges? What are they trying to accomplish with this ridiculous whinefest? The election was certified. Joe Biden won. There is nothing to debate and nothing to overturn. Joe Biden is the President Elect and Donald Trump is the biggest loser. He needs to put his big boy pants on and accept this.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team