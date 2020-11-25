Giuliani Hosts Unhinged Press Conference For Airing Of Grievances In Gettysburg

Donald Trump and his Elite Strike Force of Rudy "drippy hair dye" Giuliani and Jenna "micropenis" Ellis are still whining about Trump winning the election, claiming that he won Virginia and Pennsylvania, even though there is zero evidence to back up this assertion. In fact, they have lost nearly every single court case they have filed in a dozen states - I think the score is 1-35. But who's counting...

Oh, Marc Elias is counting:

One is the loneliest number🎻 pic.twitter.com/DfpNzSHypL — Democracy Docket (@DemocracyDocket) November 24, 2020

Here is the start of the Airing of Grievances in Gettysburg, PA:

Rudy Giuliani is now speaking at the Wyndham hotel in Gettysburg -- an event Trump planned to attend, but now will not. pic.twitter.com/YpylFi4A8O — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) November 25, 2020

First, he claims (baselessly) that Biden won VA by only 1%.

Giuliani says that Virginia "turned out to be separated by 1%, I think we may actually have won Virginia."



Biden won the state by 10%, per the Department of Elections. pic.twitter.com/PZryXVOBcR — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) November 25, 2020

Wrong. Biden won VA by 10%.

One of the best witnesses shows his poll watcher certificate, I guess as some proof that he actually watched ballots be counted? I don't know.

This witness is holding up his poll watcher certificate as I guess proof that he had one, and says basically that he wasn't allowed in and then there was a dispute outside and that someone put video on Twitter and it has a lot of views but that he has fuller video of it, etc. pic.twitter.com/43pKBqHWmn — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) November 25, 2020

Another witness calls in and is upset that she didn't get a printout of her vote. First she or her son say she is 84. Then they realize she is only 80. If they don't know how old she is, how can they verify her voting experience?

An elderly woman is jointly testifying with her daughter and son-in-law (pictured here).



The woman says she voted and received a print-out that didn't appear to record her vote for president. (Her son-in-law says the woman is 84, then corrects himself to say she's 80.) pic.twitter.com/dE80HOs3cd — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) November 25, 2020

Trump calls in and a phone is held up to a microphone so he can rant about his amazing win. He is delusional.

Trump is now speaking.



"This was an election that we won easily," Trump said. "This election was rigged and we can't let that happen."



"This election has to be turned around." — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) November 25, 2020

"We won this election by a lot, we got 74 million votes," Trump says. (Biden got 80 million.) — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) November 25, 2020

Lies.

"All we need is for some judge to listen to it properly," Trump says, though it's not really clear what he's talking about.



"I want to thank Rudy Giuliani for having the courage to do this. There were other lawyers that backed down because they were being screamed at." — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) November 25, 2020

I guess the 35 judges - and State Supreme Courts and Appeals Court panels of judges - were not the "right" kinds of judges? What are they trying to accomplish with this ridiculous whinefest? The election was certified. Joe Biden won. There is nothing to debate and nothing to overturn. Joe Biden is the President Elect and Donald Trump is the biggest loser. He needs to put his big boy pants on and accept this.