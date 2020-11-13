Trump's Upside-Down View On Election 2020

A beaten, battered, and depressed Donald Trump who has been hiding from public view after his humiliating loss to Joe Biden... now tweets (yeah) that his administration gave America the most secure election security of all time.

Twitter has taken to a red font to deny Trump's claims.

For years the Dems have been preaching how unsafe and rigged our elections have been. Now they are saying what a wonderful job the Trump Administration did in making 2020 the most secure election ever. Actually this is true, except for what the Democrats did. Rigged Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2020

Then in the next breath, Trump claims that the most secure election in the history of the United States was rigged by the Democrats.

This is like last week where in one state Trumpists chanted "stop the count" and in another chanted "count the votes."

I mean...the jokes write themselves with the Trump administration.

But these jokes are costly for the American people.

And now, the question isn't who has Covid in the Trump administration, but who doesn't have the virus. Cory Lewandowski just tested positive and a new report says 130 Secret Service agents are stricken by the pandemic

Vice President Mike Pence is nowhere to be found.

Our country just broke another record of infections via COVID with no end in sight.

Daily cases soar above 160,000, just eight days after the country had its first 100,000-case day. New York City may close public schools starting Monday as its seven-day average positivity rate rises.

Trump has done nothing about COVID and is in hiding while his "COVID Task Force" has been silent on the national stage.

Americans are getting sick and dying. And instead of being a man, Trump calms himself down by firing people defending our national security.

Make it stop.

Remember four years ago when people called 306 a landslide, a blowout, a historic mandate, and urged everyone to stop being sore losers? I do. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) November 13, 2020

R wins are mandates. D wins are "occasions to reach across the aisle," or some such BS. — Bruce Padget (@AnotherBruce) November 13, 2020