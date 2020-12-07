Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Armed 'Stop The Steal' Idiots Show Up At Home Of Michigan Secretary Of State

The protesters insist the election was stolen from Trump, all 8 million votes.
By Susie Madrak
2 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

So you're planning a nice evening at home with your four-year-old, watching "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" and putting up Christmas decorations. And then Trump morons with guns show up.

I keep saying that the 40-year Republican push to defund public education is really paying off, as hundreds of thousand gullible fools believe every absurd Dadaist statement that falls out of Donald Trump's mouth. And to believe what he says of course requires you to suspend reality, and assume that every elected official in the country and every news organization is in on the scam to rob our hero of his rightful second term! Idiocracy!

How can you be that stupid? Well, they've had a head start, what with anti-vaxxer propaganda, the Protocols of Zion, the Obama birther conspiracies, and asssorted other nonsense -- not to mention years of mainlining Fox News before they moved on to the harder stuff like Newsmax and OAN. They're well primed to take the fascist bait.

And take it they did:

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team