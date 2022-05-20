Michigan Secretary Of State: Trump Wanted Me Executed For Treason

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Michigan’s top election official, says she received an especially disturbing piece of information: President Donald Trump suggested in a White House meeting that she should be arrested for treason and executed. Via NBC News:

Benson, a Democrat, revealed the alleged remark for the first time in an interview with NBC News. She said she learned of it from a source familiar with Trump’s White House meeting. “It was surreal and I felt sad,” Benson said, recalling her reaction. “It certainly amplified the heightened sense of anxiety, stress and uncertainty of that time — which I still feel in many ways — because it showed there was no bottom to how far he (Trump) and his supporters were willing to stoop to overturn or discredit a legitimate election.”

Trump-endorsed candidate Kristina Karamo has said the election was “rigged and stolen” and “Secretary of State Benson should go to jail.”

Doesn't it seem like this should be bigger news? The president of the United States parroting Putin and threatening to execute an election official? I want to hear that story over and over again, not Hunter Biden's laptop.