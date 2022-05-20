Michigan Secretary Of State: Trump Wanted Me Executed For Treason

"It showed there was no bottom to how far he and his supporters were willing to stoop to overturn or discredit a legitimate election," Jocelyn Benson said.
By Susie MadrakMay 20, 2022

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Michigan’s top election official, says she received an especially disturbing piece of information: President Donald Trump suggested in a White House meeting that she should be arrested for treason and executed. Via NBC News:

Benson, a Democrat, revealed the alleged remark for the first time in an interview with NBC News. She said she learned of it from a source familiar with Trump’s White House meeting.

“It was surreal and I felt sad,” Benson said, recalling her reaction.

“It certainly amplified the heightened sense of anxiety, stress and uncertainty of that time — which I still feel in many ways — because it showed there was no bottom to how far he (Trump) and his supporters were willing to stoop to overturn or discredit a legitimate election.”

Trump-endorsed candidate Kristina Karamo has said the election was “rigged and stolen” and “Secretary of State Benson should go to jail.”

Doesn't it seem like this should be bigger news? The president of the United States parroting Putin and threatening to execute an election official? I want to hear that story over and over again, not Hunter Biden's laptop.

Help Us Fight Back Against Social Media Censorship

Facebook has been limiting the visibility of our posts after a serious of bogus violations. We need your help now more than ever.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue