Chris Hahn Confronts Matt Schlapp Over Election Fraud Lies And 'Grifting' Off Trump Voters

During a panel segment on Fox News' Bill Hemmer Reports, Democratic contributor Chris Hahn took apart Matt Schlapp's incoherent rant, including lies about voter fraud being perpetrated against Trump.
The focus was on Nevada, and Schlapp, (the organizer of the odious CPAC conference) bragged that they have so much evidence of voter fraud in Nevada that the judge will overturn the outcome to aid Trump.
Hemmer, a good Fox News soldier, asked Hahn how he would measure it now, after listening to Schlapp's nonsense.
Hahn said, "Yeah, I measure this as Biden won Nevada, and Matt, I'll bet you the entire budget of CPAC that Biden won Nevada. No matter what happens in court today, Biden won Nevada."
He continued, "It's time for the president, and supporters of the president [Schlapp] to stop grifting people who are believing this lie that there's some sort of widespread fraud across this country. It does not exist."
Schlapp came back to futilely argue that mail-in ballots are totally corrupt — another big lie.
Hahn finished up the segment by imparting this truth:
"What Republicans really don't want are people voting in large numbers, because it's proven now that they really can't win when they do."
Amen.
Immediately after this segment, the Nevada court threw out Trump's frivolous lawsuit, because as you might imagine, Trump's team has no proof of any claim they presented.
A District Court judge in Carson City on Friday ruled against an attempt by President Donald Trump’s campaign to overturn Nevada’s presidential election results, saying there was insufficient evidence to support fraud accusations.
“The contestants failed to meet their burden to provide credible and relevant evidence to substantiate any of the grounds set forth in (Nevada’s election contest statute) to contest the November 3, 2020 general election,” Russell wrote to close his 35-page order.
Russell ruled Trump’s campaign failed to meet any burden of proof, let alone the “clear and convincing evidence” standard required, on any of the four grounds required to overturn an election result: Problems with voting equipment, improper or illegal votes cast, malfeasance by election board or the altering of election results.