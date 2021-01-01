Crookie Award: Wear A Damn Mask In Honor Of Dr. Adeline Fagan

In September, CNN anchor Kate Bolduan commemorated the then-milestone of 200,000 dead Americans from coronavirus by hosting Maureen Fagan to highlight the personal toll. Maureen devastatingly made that point as she tearfully told the story of her sister’s death. Adeline Fagan had been in the second year of her residency and had been fighting COVID-19 since July. The family thought she was getting better, but she took a sudden turn for the worse and died.
Maureen Fagan called her sister “the glue for our family.” After speaking of the depth of their loss, she pleaded for other people to avoid the same grief her family was suffering:
At that point, Bolduan was overtly crying. If you're at all like me, you will be, too.
A Good Guy Crookie Award For The Entire Fagan Family.