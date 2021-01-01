Misc
Crookie Award: Wear A Damn Mask In Honor Of Dr. Adeline Fagan

A sister’s heartbreaking story of 28-year-old Dr. Adeline Fagan’s death from coronavirus will probably make you cry. But please, let it make you remember to take COVID precautions.
By NewsHound Ellen
14 weeks ago by Karoli Kuns
In September, CNN anchor Kate Bolduan commemorated the then-milestone of 200,000 dead Americans from coronavirus by hosting Maureen Fagan to highlight the personal toll. Maureen devastatingly made that point as she tearfully told the story of her sister’s death. Adeline Fagan had been in the second year of her residency and had been fighting COVID-19 since July. The family thought she was getting better, but she took a sudden turn for the worse and died.

Maureen Fagan called her sister “the glue for our family.” After speaking of the depth of their loss, she pleaded for other people to avoid the same grief her family was suffering:

FAGAN: Everyone could be an Adeline and that’s the scary part of this. And if you can do something as simple as wearing the mask, social distancing, even just using hand sanitizer to do your part. I know, like you said, don't want to get into politics, but my heart breaks every time I look at something and I remember Adeline and I wake up in the morning and I realize that she's not here and I'm going to have to do that for years and years and years and I pray that it gets easier but I know it will always be with me and if you can do something so that, like I said, someone you know isn't in this situation, I think you have a right to do that just as a human being and trying to be a good person.

At that point, Bolduan was overtly crying. If you're at all like me, you will be, too.

A Good Guy Crookie Award For The Entire Fagan Family.

2020_crookie_good_guys_award.jpg

