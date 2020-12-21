Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Even Pat Robertson Thinks It's Over For Donald Trump

You know it's really over when Pat Robertson is the voice of reason.
By Red Painter
3 hours ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

Donald Trump is such a delusional loser that even Pat Robertson sounds sane. That is how far we have fallen. On the 700 Club, Pat Robertson announced that he thinks President Trump is acting "erratic" and needs to move on from his "alternate reality" thinking about the November election.

Just a reminder that back in October this same Pat Robertson said that God had "told him" that Donald Trump would win re-election, and he reminded his viewers that they had to get out to vote, because if Trump lost it would "lead to civil unrest, and then a war against Israel and so forth.” Welp, the election did not go in Trump's favor, and the only unrest has been in Trump's delusional mind, and in his supporters fever brains.

On Monday, the 700 Club aired a segment which talked about Trump's possible 2024 Presidential run. After the segment, Robertson said: “With all his talent and the ability to raise money and grow large crowds, the president still lives in an alternate reality. He really does. People say, ‘Well, he lies about this, that, and the other.’ No, he isn’t lying. To him, that’s the truth.”

I disagree about the talent part, but I agree that Trump does live in an alternate reality.

Robertson went on to state that he does not think that Trump should run again, and he even went to far as to bash Trump for all of his lying, saying: “He is very erratic, and he’s fired people, and he’s fought people, and he’s insulted people… It’s a mixed bag.”

He ended by telling Trump directly: “You’ve had your day and it’s time to move on.”

Will Trump attack him by tweet or will he just ignore this very direct attack?

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team