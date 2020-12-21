Even Pat Robertson Thinks It's Over For Donald Trump

Donald Trump is such a delusional loser that even Pat Robertson sounds sane. That is how far we have fallen. On the 700 Club, Pat Robertson announced that he thinks President Trump is acting "erratic" and needs to move on from his "alternate reality" thinking about the November election.

Just a reminder that back in October this same Pat Robertson said that God had "told him" that Donald Trump would win re-election, and he reminded his viewers that they had to get out to vote, because if Trump lost it would "lead to civil unrest, and then a war against Israel and so forth.” Welp, the election did not go in Trump's favor, and the only unrest has been in Trump's delusional mind, and in his supporters fever brains.

How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/KmAgB5k3mb — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) December 21, 2020

On Monday, the 700 Club aired a segment which talked about Trump's possible 2024 Presidential run. After the segment, Robertson said: “With all his talent and the ability to raise money and grow large crowds, the president still lives in an alternate reality. He really does. People say, ‘Well, he lies about this, that, and the other.’ No, he isn’t lying. To him, that’s the truth.”

I disagree about the talent part, but I agree that Trump does live in an alternate reality.

Robertson went on to state that he does not think that Trump should run again, and he even went to far as to bash Trump for all of his lying, saying: “He is very erratic, and he’s fired people, and he’s fought people, and he’s insulted people… It’s a mixed bag.”

He ended by telling Trump directly: “You’ve had your day and it’s time to move on.”

Will Trump attack him by tweet or will he just ignore this very direct attack?