Fox Business Host Implores Perdue And Loeffler To Shut Up And 'Look Pretty'

Looks like Kennedy at Fox Business hopes Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue lay low and hope bland Republican loyalty gives these two CORRUPT AF Senators a win.

Not if we can help it, Kennedy.

On her self-named show Tuesday, the discussion turned to the Georgia Senate runoff election where both Republicans face a tough race. It's tough because both of the Republicans have been credibly accused of insider trading, plus, their debate performances have been classic loser moves. Loeffler sounded like a robot spouting "extreme liberal Nancy Pelosi socialist socialist" at hers, and David Purdue was a NO SHOW at his.

Kennedy got honest and told both these extremist idiots to "stop talking."

Panelist Guy Benson implored all Republicans around the country to get behind them. That, too, is a tough sell: the Trump cult is attacking the state of Georgia, their governor, and the Secretary of State relentlessly for not committing treason and sedition at the behest of Trump.

As Benson was finishing his thought, Kennedy jumped in.

Kennedy practically begged the GOP candidates to shut up: "It's so important. Those two Senators. They have to stop talking. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, they just have to be quiet and just stand there and look pretty and win and just stop saying things!"

Let's hope Georgia voters understand what Kennedy knows is true.

David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are an embarrassment to Georgia that used their Senatorial access to insider information to reap millions from the stock market as the coronavirus took hold of our nation.

They invested in BODY BAGS, people.

📺 NEW VIDEO



After receiving classified briefings about the virus, Loeffler and Perdue invested in body bags. They are #DeadWrongForGeorgia.



In partnership with @fundprogress. pic.twitter.com/GYxldkORAA — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) December 12, 2020

Vote them both out.

Frances Langum contributed to this post.