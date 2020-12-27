Politics
Frank Luntz Slams Chris Christie After Trump Sabotages Georgia Republicans: 'It's Affecting Turnout'

Conservative pollster Frank Luntz on Sunday disagreed with former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) about whether President Donald Trump is hurting Republicans' chances in the Georgia Senate runoff races.
During a panel discussion on ABC's This Week, host Jonathan Karl asked Christie if Trump was undermining confidence in Georgia's election system to "torment" Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

"The voters of Georgia can distinguish between the actions of David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and the actions of the president," Christie insisted. "David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler have done everything they can do in terms of advancing COVID relief for the people for the people of Georgia and the United States."

"And the people of Georgia know that no matter what happens on Jan. 5 that Donald Trump will not be the president on Jan. 20th," he continued. "And the question is who do you want representing Georgia at that period of time, someone who will be objective and be a check on the Biden administration or someone who will just be a rubber stamp for the Biden administration."

In the end, Christie predicted that the Republican candidates will win their Jan. 5 runoff races.

But Luntz disagreed.

"Governor, this is affecting turnout," he pleaded. "We know it's affecting turnout already, we can see on the ground, if you go down there, if you focus group, if you listen to these voters. They're so frustrated with what's happening in Washington that they are not participating."

Christie interrupted: "Frank, I'm looking at the real numbers! I'm not looking at polls but I'm looking at the real numbers."

At that point, ABC host Jonathan Karl ended the segment due to time constraints.

