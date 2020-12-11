Friday News Dump: Trump Unchained Restarts Federal Executions -- And Other News

What kind of president, on his way out the door, would pardon his corrupt cronies, yet order the execution of prisoners? A murderous monster, some say. Especially considering that five of the jurors who ordered his death wanted his sentence commuted.
Bernard, 40, was convicted of murder in 1999 when he was a teenager, and is the youngest offender to be executed by the federal government in nearly 70 years.
It is highly unusual for a lame-duck POTUS to do this, and Brandon was just the first of FIVE. https://t.co/882txDShpO
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) December 11, 2020
https://twitter.com/girlsreallyrule/status/1337391553573244930
Say his name. #BrandonBernard pic.twitter.com/V3F8mptSyG
— jinx (@jnnie_x) December 11, 2020
I spoke with #BrandonBernard yesterday alongside his legal team. Brandon told us about everything he was grateful for in his life. He died with dignity and love, in spite of the cruel, unjust system that condemned him to die as a result of egregious prosecutorial misconduct.
— Sister Helen Prejean (@helenprejean) December 11, 2020
*************************
I just want to stop the world from killing itself!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020
Now that the Biden Administration will be a scandal plagued mess for years to come, it is much easier for the Supreme Court of the United States to follow the Constitution and do what everybody knows has to be done. They must show great Courage & Wisdom. Save the USA!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020
Updated:
Fox News has mentioned 3,000 Covid deaths 9 times in two days.
Fox news has mentioned Hunter Biden 173 times in two days.
— Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) December 11, 2020
🍑NEW: Winning Georgia and @staceyabrams are inextricably linked. I couldn't be prouder to share her invaluable perspective on @DemocracyDocket.
Read her exclusive analysis on how we FLIPPED Georgia👇https://t.co/MNcoiNaiCd
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) December 11, 2020
In 2022 or 2024 or beyond, voters need only ask one question: Is the candidate on one of these “seditious” lists? If so, vote for the other one. https://t.co/XIycwuu1DW
— Jennifer 'the election is over' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 11, 2020
Intel agencies are looking into a website targeting U.S. election officials.
Krebs' lawyer: "If anyone needs to be reminded that public calls for violence beget violence, this is the clarion call. If blood is spilled, it is on the hands of the president."https://t.co/XmTNtgahpI
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 11, 2020
NEW: The White House emailed staff on Thursday reminding them that while the president’s agenda remains a priority, “we must also prioritise preparations for a smooth transition.” The email urges staff to “approach this project with the same professionalism... (1/2)
— Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) December 11, 2020
and energy you have brought to all of your work in the past.” The email details protocol regarding preservation of records, personal retention of copies of records, protocol for briefing books, & other legal matters. Trump has yet to concede even as transition is underway. (2/2)
— Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) December 11, 2020
The email, which was sent to staff at the WH, Office of the VP, NSC & Council of Economic Advisers was from the Chief of Staff and White House Counsel
— Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) December 11, 2020
— have_hope (@__have__hope__) December 9, 2020
"banks, hotels" https://t.co/EHOSJgwtre
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 11, 2020
NEW: Got a copy of a check showing President Trump's campaign paid a police bill from a small Wisconsin city.
That's remarkable b/c Trump's campaign still refuses to pay at least 15 other bills totaling more than $1.82 million. https://t.co/t9XwGH1Pig
— Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) December 11, 2020
US coronavirus cases (weekdays):
Nov 23: 178,757
Nov 24: 173,429
Nov 25: 183,233
Nov 26: 124,891 (Thanksgiving)
Nov 27: 192,674
-
Nov 30: 163,873
Dec 1: 181,112
Dec 2: 204,943
Dec 3: 219,394
Dec 4: 187,078
-
Dec 7: 214,547
Dec 8: 222,211
Dec 9: 222,994
Dec 10: 229,928 (record)
— NBC News (@NBCNews) December 11, 2020
Karl Smith is right on the economics here — basically the same argument I'm making. But he seems to be under the misimpression that McConnell etc are acting in good faith https://t.co/05QBdW0pLv
— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) December 11, 2020
FBI issues subpoena for Texas AG records after whistleblower allegations: report https://t.co/5FozzYANIP pic.twitter.com/v9W5uxK3Du
— The Hill (@thehill) December 11, 2020
A super PAC claiming to advocate for wounded veterans raised millions of dollars this year, but spent only $18,000 on political activity. The rest of it went to administrative and marketing services, including to three companies belonging to one person. https://t.co/Jp78yOmHbj
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) December 11, 2020
Andrew Yang is privately telling New York City leaders that he intends to run for mayor next year but is not expected to announce his bid until January. His entry could shake up a race with a large field of candidates and no clear front-runner. https://t.co/L6jsmrceK0
— The New York Times (@nytimes) December 11, 2020
Harrison Ford to reprise 'Indiana Jones' role for fifth and final movie https://t.co/vg8ceVJZeo pic.twitter.com/vuu2gQyapJ
— New York Post (@nypost) December 11, 2020
Claiming "the last thing we need is to further divide an already divided nation," Utah Sen. Mike Lee blocked proposals to establish the National Museum of the American Latino and the American Women's History Museum. https://t.co/md8EmdqQ2G
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) December 11, 2020
They have betrayed their country. And while they can’t make Trump President, these radicals are setting us on a path to the end of democracy. It’s that serious. https://t.co/qlYqDVEMEj
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 10, 2020
Can’t seat the Senators “elected” this year, either, I guess. Sorry. https://t.co/UgLyDDjGmb
— David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) December 11, 2020
.@AOC on GOP opposing state and local government funding: "You want to know who’s actually trying to defund the police? Republicans."
— Eliza Relman (@eliza_relman) December 11, 2020
Tremendous increases in shoplifting food -- including bread, pasta, and baby formula -- amid an explosion in hunger in America
By @abhabhattarai @hannah_denham1 https://t.co/rNKIWmZ9Ep
— Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) December 10, 2020
Writing another version of “Washington is broken” is a false equivalence way of saying Mitch McConnell is Senate Majority Leader. To those in the DC press corps framing it as “both sides,” please do better. .
— Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 11, 2020
Russian Media Wants Moscow to Grant Asylum to Trump https://t.co/5MNBKz1g57 via @thedailybeast
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) December 11, 2020
"What we're dealing with here is somebody who is trying to put the imaginary need of big corporate donors ahead of the very real need of the American people," Rep. Porter says of Sen. McConnell's opposition to a proposed bipartisan pandemic relief bill.https://t.co/k5XGPKTyI7
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 11, 2020
#MitchMcConnell is responsible for Americans not getting financial aide.#MitchMcConnellHatesAmericanshttps://t.co/KnGE2f5Nxk
— Kevin G Shinnick (@shinnick_g) December 11, 2020
You better watch out you better not pout you better watch out I'm telling you why... Vance and James are coming for you... https://t.co/sr0KQC4h9p
— ProfB (@AntheaButler) December 11, 2020
— Laffy (@GottaLaff) December 11, 2020
Fascinating. @MichaelCohen212 describing the aftermath of Trump's defeat to @JaneMayerNYer in an article that appeared just before the election. pic.twitter.com/w9cMdm0rqh
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 10, 2020
Hanukkah is one of our favorite holidays -- and a reminder to spread the light at a time when we've never needed it more.
From our big, modern family to yours, happy Hanukkah! pic.twitter.com/KbkisZooCO
— Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) December 10, 2020
U.S. death toll from Covid-19 surpasses number of Americans killed in combat during WWII, according to VA data. https://t.co/7ykE6L3ReE
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 11, 2020
CNN Reports Melania Packing Up to Leave Despite Trump Election Challenges https://t.co/BQUZP1q2yM
— Mediaite (@Mediaite) December 11, 2020
Contractors are pulverizing wilderness in a rush to put up as many miles of border wall as possible before Trump's term ends.
They're dynamiting mountainsides and bulldozing pristine desert for a barrier the Biden administration is expected to cancel.https://t.co/7gTlaOZxQr
— NPR (@NPR) December 11, 2020
Black Americans donate a higher share of their wealth than Whites https://t.co/itBBHD4Lyy
— MA_NYC (@ma_nyc7) December 11, 2020
"But it felt like a landmark moment in the ongoing deracination of conservative principles...Over the last years, we’ve grown used to disillusionment and soul-crushing disappointment. But what do we make of this slouch toward raw authoritarianism"https://t.co/qzTWNLtGsB
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 11, 2020
This looks like an interview with a startup founder. Stick with it. It's really an inquiry into what makes a company a media company. https://t.co/LCv54RZPRc Recommended.
— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) December 10, 2020
So Sarah Isgur, one of America’s most skilled and dedicated separators of children from their parents, now gets to appear on Sunday shows as a respected member of the panel. Terrific. https://t.co/W2c7vl5JTe
— Isaac Chotiner (@IChotiner) December 9, 2020
https://twitter.com/RexChapman/status/13371687630709309447
"We are an unusual couple." Marvel Studios' @WandaVision, an Original Series, starts streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/rBIygqUGsw
— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020
Dept. Of Amusement
This boxer helps his blind buddy down the steps ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9jUDqIJerl
— Jay Arnold 🎬 (@jadedcreative) December 7, 2020
On December 10, 2005 — Richard Pryor died at the age of 65.
From “The Richard Pryor Show” (1977) - a sketch where he played the first Black president...pic.twitter.com/H1PNXeJoWQ
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 11, 2020
come on let's play pleeeease pic.twitter.com/bYIVwIBIBJ
— Puppies 🐶 (@PopularPuppies) December 11, 2020
This is not Freddie Mercury.
It’s Canadian singer Marc Martel.
Incredible...pic.twitter.com/wNfPUTgDb3
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 11, 2020
🤣😂🤣
Everyone is a WISE man until he runs screaming from a puppy dressed as a killer spider. Thank God nobody tried to attack the poor pooch! 🤪😭 pic.twitter.com/XiNm5CLL4H
— Marina Finnagan (@FinnaganMarina) December 11, 2020
The nursing home staff wanted to do something special.
So they gave out Nerf guns — put on antlers and reindeer costumes — and held a "deer hunt."
We’re all kids at heart...pic.twitter.com/69DnhN24CQ
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 10, 2020
Guinea pigs on parade... pic.twitter.com/ZeZQVtxakU
— De Goede Volger (@VolgerGoede) December 2, 2020
I'm doing a virtual reading of 5 MORE SLEEPS 'TIL CHRISTMAS tomorrow with @BNBuzz! More info if you wanna join: https://t.co/QbycMiLm5Y #BNStorytime
— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) December 11, 2020
A kitten to start the week! pic.twitter.com/boHaC53TsP
— Animal Life (@animalIife) December 5, 2020
guinea pigs facetime call pic.twitter.com/G8jpMyx3ew
— § (@alaynervids) December 9, 2020
And finally: Happy Hannukah!
Chag Sameach! Happy #Hannukah pic.twitter.com/HG0ZXlJIEu
— 𝚖𝚘𝚍𝚎𝚛𝚗𝚒𝚜𝚖 (@Modernistics) December 10, 2020
Have a great weekend, wear your masks, stay at home!