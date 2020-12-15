Head Of White House Security Loses Foot, Part Of Leg To COVID-19

Crede Bailey's hospital bills are extensive, and he will be fitted for a prosthetic leg. A GoFundMe page has raised over $52,000 as of this writing. Why the White House is not paying for all of his medical bills or even acknowledging his severe illness are other questions.

Bailey is said to be a strong Trump supporter.

Source: Bloomberg

A White House official who fell ill with Covid-19 in September is recovering after three months in the hospital, though he lost his right foot and lower leg in his battle against the virus, according to a friend. Crede Bailey, the director of the White House security office, was the most severely ill among dozens of Covid-19 cases known to be connected to the White House. Bailey’s family has asked the White House not to publicize his condition, and President Donald Trump has never publicly acknowledged his illness. Bailey’s friends have raised more than $30,000 for his rehabilitation through a GoFundMe account. The White House declined to say whether Trump has contributed to the effort. “Crede beat COVID-19 but it came at a significant cost: his big toe on his left foot as well as his right foot and lower leg had to be amputated,” Dawn McCrobie, who organized the GoFundMe effort for Bailey, wrote Dec. 7.

