Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Jenna Ellis Has COVID: Axios Report

Another Trump lawyer contracts Covid.
By John Amato

Axios is reporting that Jenna Ellis, one of Trump's main players on the legal "team" attempting to overthrow the 2020 election, has COVID, but still attended a White House party on Friday.

  • Three senior White House officials told Axios they had been informed of Ellis' diagnosis.
  • I followed up by asking Ellis repeatedly whether she wanted to deny our reporting that she has COVID and had informed the White House of this fact. Ellis did not reply.
  • Navarro did not respond to a request for comment.

Talk about hubris and not giving a sh*t about anyone's health, not even her own.

It's not a shock that Jenna Ellis has been diagnosed with COVID so soon after Rudy Giuliani admitted he was infected with the coronavirus.

What's awful is that she and Rudy were engaging with federal, state, and local officials and not wearing masks. Whether they knew they were infected or not, it's clear their behavior infected others.

They should be held accountable.

In an interview on FOX Business, Ellis dropped the Jesus card like Pat Robertson did and said she was "doing the right thing for God."

I guess God paid her back in full.

Thoughts and prayers.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team