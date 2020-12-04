Politics
Kansas Town Abused Doctor For Months; Now They're Overwhelmed With COVID

Fredonia, Kansas. The County Medical Officer is abused by the town's residents over Covid.
By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by Ed Scarce
MSNBC profiles Dr. Jennifer McKenney, a county health official in Fredonia, Kansas.

She had to be escorted from a town hall by sheriff's deputies who feared for her safety, after the town's leaders approved a 30-day mask ordinance. Of course, the town hall meeting featured people spewing Trump lies about freedoms.

McKenney has been shunned, threatened, and verbally assaulted for trying to get people to wear masks and take the virus seriously. Now the town is riddled with it. In the first 7 months of the pandemic that small town (pop, 2500) had 60 cases of covid. In the past week, they've seen 80 cases.

This wouldn't be the first time people in Fredonia, Kansas died from being stubborn.

