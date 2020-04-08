Republican Legislators In Kansas Overturn Governor’s Executive Order On Church Gatherings

Another day, another set of Republican legislators doing something profoundly stupid that endangers public health and will likely result in unnecessary deaths.

And you wonder why America has the worst coronavirus outbreak on Earth.

Source: Topeka Capitol Journal

TOPEKA — A Republican-controlled panel of Kansas legislative leaders on Wednesday voted to overturn the executive order issued by Gov. Laura Kelly to limit attendance at church gatherings and funerals. The Legislative Coordinating Council voted 5-2 along party lines to rescind the order, as Republican leaders argued the order violated federal and state constitutional protections for freedom of religion. “It appears to be out of line, extreme and clearly in violation, a blatant violation, of our fundamental rights,” said Senate president Susan Wagle, a Republican from Wichita.

...

Wednesday marked the largest single-day spike in documented deaths and infections from the coronavirus. The state added 11 deaths, for a total of 38, and 146 cases, for a total of 1,046.

Yesterday, Gov. Kelly made the executive order, just in time for Easter: