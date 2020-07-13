Ron DeSantis Fiddles While Florida Burns

Ron DeSantis "governs" to stroke Trump's ego instead of caring for his constituents.

After declaring everything was great in Florida weeks ago, Florida has become a raging hot bed of coronavirus cases.

News reports blared Sunday and Monday, as The Orlando Sentinel writes, "Florida reported 15,300 new COVID-19 cases, the highest-single day total in the U.S. since the pandemic began. In all, the state now has reported 269,811 cases."

DeSantis, like many Trump sycophants, fudges statistics to defend his lack of action.

The median age has dropped from the 60s to the 30s as more people have been tested, and younger people are much less likely to die from the disease, DeSantis said. The amount of testing has surged as well, contributing to the increase in overall cases, although the positivity rate has risen as well. Florida’s per capita death rate of 19 for every 100,000 in population is 25th among states. Moreover, reverting back to shutdown orders would bring its own negative consequences, for the economy and mental health of residents, he said.

Instead of trying to contain the outbreak of the pandemic he's fueling this latest explosion.

Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the state of emergency for the pandemic on Tuesday for another 60 days. In that time the NBA is scheduled to restart its season in Orlando; the Republican National Convention is slated to take place in Jacksonville; schools are supposed to open; a primary election will be held; and colleges will be back, perhaps with football on their campuses.

DeSantis acts more like a Trump political appointee than the Governor of Florida, and Floridians are paying for their reckless vote in the last election.

The Miami Herald writes, But a Herald analysis this past week found disturbing two-week trends — of increasing positivity and rising numbers of confirmed cases, even as testing volume remained the same.

Trump's idiotic claims that there are more cases because there are more tests is juvenile. People are getting sick and dying. Identifying those infected is the first step in its spread and nothing more.