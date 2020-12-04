Activism
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Kansas Man Died From COVID-19 ‘Lonelier Than Necessary,’ Slams Anti-maskers In His Obituary

"He died in a room not his own, being cared for by people dressed in confusing and frightening ways. He died with covid-19, and his final days were harder, scarier and lonelier than necessary. He was not surrounded by friends and family."
By Ed Scarce
Kansas Man Died From COVID-19 ‘Lonelier Than Necessary,’ Slams Anti-maskers In His Obituary
Marvin J. Farr (1939-2020)

Marvin J. Farr's obituary was a scathing rebuke of those who choose not to wear masks in public or take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.

Source: KansasCity.com

A Kansas man was born shortly before World War II when Americans willingly rationed supplies and sent their children to fight in wars, but, according to his obituary “he died in a world where many of his fellow Americans refuse to wear a piece of cloth on their face to protect one another.”

Marvin James Farr, 81, of Scott City, Kansas, died of the coronavirus Tuesday at the Park Lane Nursing Home. His obituary provides a scathing critique of those who choose not to wear masks in public or take seriously the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 275,000 Americans.

Farr’s last days, the obituary said, “were harder, scarier and lonelier than necessary.”

“He died in a room not his own, being cared for by people dressed in confusing and frightening ways,” the obituary said. “He was not surrounded by his friends and family.”

He had been in isolation since Thanksgiving, according to a Facebook post from his son, Courtney Farr.

Part of his Obituary:

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team