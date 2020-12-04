Kansas Man Died From COVID-19 ‘Lonelier Than Necessary,’ Slams Anti-maskers In His Obituary

Marvin J. Farr's obituary was a scathing rebuke of those who choose not to wear masks in public or take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.

Source: KansasCity.com

A Kansas man was born shortly before World War II when Americans willingly rationed supplies and sent their children to fight in wars, but, according to his obituary “he died in a world where many of his fellow Americans refuse to wear a piece of cloth on their face to protect one another.”

Marvin James Farr, 81, of Scott City, Kansas, died of the coronavirus Tuesday at the Park Lane Nursing Home. His obituary provides a scathing critique of those who choose not to wear masks in public or take seriously the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 275,000 Americans.

Farr’s last days, the obituary said, “were harder, scarier and lonelier than necessary.”

“He died in a room not his own, being cared for by people dressed in confusing and frightening ways,” the obituary said. “He was not surrounded by his friends and family.”

He had been in isolation since Thanksgiving, according to a Facebook post from his son, Courtney Farr.