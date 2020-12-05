Bark Bark Woof Woof: Donald Trump believes Cleveland rocks.

Off the Charts Blog: November’s disappointing jobs report is a disaster for the unemployed.

Boing Boing: Trump adds Somalia to his list of premature withdrawals.

Lawfare: Unlike his limited role in investigating detainee torture by U.S. interrogators during the Bush administration, Special Counsel John Durham can prosecute almost anything or anyone related to the FBI and Mueller probes of Donald Trump.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Our inquiry [led by John Durham] was limited to a determination of whether prosecutable offenses were committed and was not intended to, and does not resolve, broader questions regarding the propriety of the examined conduct." (Obama Attorney Eric Holder , August 30, 2012)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.