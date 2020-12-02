Politics
Oh Noes! Right Wing Site Parler Has A Porn Problem

Who could have predicted that a website catering to right-wing males would have a porn problem? Everybody!
By Frances Langum
[Above, a Sidney Powell look-a-like holds a really big gun while wearing a swimsuit. Not found at Parler, but it could be!]

Turns out the Twitter-alternative for Right-Wingers has a porn problem? Color me not shocked one bit. It's the INTERNET, after all.

Parler has gained a rapid following because they promise not to delete your racist sexist sh*tpost, Dwayne.

Who knew the constituency that considers Tomi Lahren a "commentator" would go the "hot chicks free nudes" route? All of us.

And it also appears certain legislators cater to the Parler crowd in a different manner than on Twitter.

This being the Internet, there's also...a lot of porno stuff on the "no Twitter jail yay!" website? Go figure. WaPo reports:

Parler once banned all pornography but in recent months revised its terms of service to permit essentially anything that’s legal, making its policy close to Twitter’s, if slightly more permissive. Twitter, however, also has automated systems that prevent excessively rapid posting, as well as other spammy behavior, and employs human moderators to enforce its policies.

Parler, by contrast, outsources moderation to volunteers who judge potentially objectionable content after it has been flagged by other users. Its systems and policies have given wide latitude for images of adult nudity and sexual behavior, a Washington Post review in recent weeks found. A variety of pornography is easy to find on the site, using both search terms that are explicitly pornographic and others that are not.

These included #trump2020 and #wwg1wga, a slogan for the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory, with its baseless claims that leading Democrats and Hollywood celebrities are Satan-worshipping pedophiles. Searches of another hashtag popular with QAnon adherents, #sextrafficking, also yielded numerous pornographic images the same week that they appeared on #sexytrumpgirl, The Post’s review found. An account responsible for many of the pornographic images on those hashtags is now restricted as “private.”

Did they search for "cheese pizza" yet?

