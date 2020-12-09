Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Pigs Are Flying: Scarborough Admits Morning Joe Spent Too Much Time On Hillary's Emails

Scarborough pointed out how the media “screwed up” during Trump’s initial 2016 campaign, stating that much of the blame could be centered on the amount of coverage devoted to the Clinton email scandal.
By Susie Madrak

Via The Daily Beast, Joe Scarborough finally gets around to admitting he made a mistake by emphasizing Hillary Clinton's emails. This was in an extended interview with David Ignatius about Scarborough's new book about Harry Truman:

Scarborough, however, first wanted to point out how the media “screwed up” during Trump’s initial 2016 campaign, stating that much of the blame could be centered on the amount of coverage devoted to the Clinton email scandal.

“I thought that was very legitimate at the time,” he said. “I thought the Clinton Foundation and how the Clintons chased in on public service, that was a legitimate question to ask. Hillary Clinton getting paid by Goldman Sachs to give a speech or getting paid by state colleges to give a speech… I think all of that was legitimate. ”

“But obviously looking back on it, we on Morning Joe, and others in media, paid way too much attention to that,” Scarborough added. “Especially if you look at what we’ve been through over the past four or five years.”

This would appear to be the first time Scarborough, who has become a vocal critic of the president’s, has publicly suggested he and his program spent too much time on the emails story, which centered on Clinton’s use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state.

Took you long enough, didn't it? It's no longer useful to bash Hillary, and it makes you look thoughtful to admit it when it's much too late.

And by the way, Joe, you were also wrong about the Clinton Foundation and the speeches. Joe Biden made those speeches too, and we heard nary a peep out of you or your minions.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team