Morning Joe: Jan. 6 Hearings Starting To Resonate With Voters

New polling shows that the Jan. 6th committee is getting through. Since Trump is obsessed with ratings, this has to be driving him crazier than he already was. Morning Joe talks about the numbers and what they mean.

"This morning we're going to begin, Joe, with that poll that finds a majority of Americans, nearly 6 in 10, believe Donald Trump should be charged for his role in the January 6th attack on the Capitol," Mika Brzezinski said.

"The ABC News/Ipso poll was conducted this past Friday and Saturday after the three hearings into the attack. it found 58% of those surveyed believe the former president should be charged. That includes 91% of democrats and 19% of Republicans. Sixty percent of Americans believe the January 6th investigation has been fair. They really have laid it out just point by point, Joe. no drama, letting the actual events speak for themselves."

"Yeah. You know, we have heard, David Ignatius, for so long now that, for good reason, we've heard the truth doesn't matter. We've heard about how conspiracy theories have choked rationality and reason from our political debate, from the public square. Well, this morning, we have a poll that show that, actually, 6 in 10 of our neighbors do seem to care. Six in 10 of our countrymen and countrywomen do seem to care, that truth actually matters. Another 6 in 10 believes this committee has been fair and impartial. Only 38%, the never say never Trumpers, say it is not fair and impartial.

"I must say, David, that is something for us to always remember the next time we see a poll that's showing about 40% of the country, a poll of 40% of the country, of, like, the Republican base, that believe something crazy. Thirty-eight percent are clinging to conspiracy theories. Sixty percent believe Donald Trump not only acted wrongly, but should be charged with a crime."

"Joe, I found the same sense of encouragement in those poll numbers. It's still a fact our political system is broken. You look at the Republican/Democratic split. Ninety-one percent of Democrats thinking Trump should be charged, and only 19% of Republicans. But what this does tell me is that a careful, systematic, non-showboating attempt to put the facts out before the American people, as the January 6th committee has done, appears to be having some effect. And that Trump's attempts to rebut that, as in his speech to the Faith and Freedom Coalition, are really flailing.

"I was struck, Joe, by the way in which this has gotten under Trump's skin. It's almost an obsession. He's obviously watching every detail. He's got a nasty word for everybody who has played a role. And I found his phrases by Trump standards just lack the zingers that we're used to. Let's hope that the committee can continue forward, assemble this case piece by piece. They've had surprises along the way. I hope they continue to do that. But as you say, there's some evidence here that when the people are presented with carefully drawn facts, they draw sensible conclusions. That's a relief, I have to say, in this country," Ignatius said.

"Jonathan Lemire, you look at the numbers. Only 19% of Republicans, let's stop for a second and think about this. In this world of small margins that we play by every election, whether it was 2016 or 2020, let's just stop for a second and go, oh, wow. Only 19% of Republicans think he should be charged with a crime and go to jail. That's 1 in 5 Republicans. Now, I must say, I ran four times and won easily four times. But if 1 in 5 of my base thought I should have been charged with a crime and gone to jail, I mean, I would have gone and practiced law a lot earlier. Again, this is starting to resonate. This is starting to sink in. I just -- we love to knock around Washington institutions. I'm not saying you, but all of us, we love to talk about how ineffective people in Congress or committees are.

"This committee has gotten the truth out to the American people, and even at the beginning of the summer, they're listening, Jonathan. That's shocking to me."