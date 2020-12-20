Trump Stokes More Racial Resentment On His Way Out The Door With Formation Of '1776 Commission'

Another parting "gift" from Donald Trump with a month left to go in office -- a "commission" to promote "patriotic education." This is apparently the right's response to the 1619 Project, which heaven forbid took an honest look at our country's legacy of slavery and Jim Crow.

Trump has now appointed the members of this so-called "commission," one of whom made an appearance on Fox & Friends this Sunday to brag about the project to host Pete Hegseth. Dr. Jerry Davis, president of the evangelical College of the Ozarks, released a statement yesterday quoting Trump's goals for the commission:

The executive order, issued by United States President Donald J. Trump, states the following: “Without our common faith in the equal right of every individual American to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, authoritarian visions of government and society could become increasingly alluring alternatives to self-government based on the consent of the people. Thus it is necessary to provide America’s young people access to what is genuinely inspiring and unifying in our history, as well as to the lessons imparted by the American experience of overcoming great national challenges. This is what makes possible the informed and honest patriotism that is essential for a successful republic. “A restoration of American education grounded in the principles of our founding that is accurate, honest, unifying, inspiring, and ennobling must ultimately succeed at the local level. Parents and local school boards must be empowered to achieve greater choice and variety in curriculum at the State and local levels.”

Here's more from Politico on the group's other members:

The group will be led by the president of the conservative Hillsdale College, Larry Arnn, a longtime Trump ally, who will serve as chairman, the White House said Friday. Matthew Spalding, vice president for the college’s Washington, D.C., operations and dean of the Van Andel Graduate School of Government, has been appointed executive director of the Commission, according to the college. The commission is part of Trump’s defense against critical race theory and the 1619 Project, directed by The New York Times Magazine, which revisits the country’s history with a focus on slavery and Black Americans’ contributions. Trump has said he hopes to counter lessons that he believes divide Americans on race and slavery and teach students to “hate their own country.” Along with Arnn, others to be appointed to the 18-member panel include activist Charlie Kirk, who founded the conservative campus group Turning Point USA; Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant, who has declared his state “Trump Country;” Silicon Valley CEO and Trump fundraiser Scott McNealy; Brooke Rollins, Trump’s domestic policy adviser; and Mike Gonzalez, a Heritage Foundation senior fellow.

The commission was created by executive order, so let's hope Biden disbands it the same way.