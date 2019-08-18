The New York Times Launches The 1619 Project Examining The Legacy Of Slavery

The 1619 Project is an ambitious, interactive report, led by award-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, and hosted by The New York Times. It's mission statement:

The 1619 Project is a major initiative from The New York Times observing the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery. It aims to reframe the country’s history, understanding 1619 as our true founding, and placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of the story we tell ourselves about who we are.

Examining the legacy of slavery and centering the story of America around the work and contributions of black Americans? That's not your father's high school US History primer.

And notably, that shift from centering our collective history away from white male oppressors (and, given that today is the 100th anniversary of white women getting the right to vote, let us not forget white female oppressors too) has engendered very strong reactions. See if you can guess the party affiliations based on the responses.

The NY Times 1619 Project should make its slogan “All the Propaganda we want to brainwash you with”.it is a repudiation of the original NY Times motto. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) August 18, 2019

Huh, I’d think w the 1st arrival of slaves in US, 1619’d be a special # for you! Add in witch trials, robbing/massacring Native Americans to look forward to, it’s like a Gingrich Golden Age. Of course, on the downside, divorcing wives like it’s a job was frowned upon, so... — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) August 18, 2019

Wow. Gingrich says a project to let people know about slavery in the US is "propaganda" to "brainwash" people with.



Republican party is a white nationalist project. https://t.co/EaYjSskewB — Dave Johnson (@dcjohnson) August 18, 2019

Every single historical civilization had slaves/serfs.



The modern world only became possible when slavery was largely ended.



Slavery was similar to communism, in that it stripped economic motivation for efficiency and profit.



(Also evil of course)



Let the past be the past. — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) August 18, 2019

On the day the @nytimes officially launches it’s #1619Project reframing how we discuss the legacy of slavery they feature white supremacist Stephen Miller on THE FRONT PAGE (1619 under the fold) calling him a “firebrand” instead of what he is, a racist. @deanbaquet #SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/5Z76R5oJX0

400 yrs ago, the 1st enslaved ancestors were brought to this land and forced into generations of slavery.



Centuries later, we proudly stand in glory as their descendants—empowered by their legacy and emboldened by the knowledge that we built this country.#WhenWeFightWeWin pic.twitter.com/8o9W9u98pq — Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) August 18, 2019

Two big moves by New York Times: 1) Launch new project to 'reframe American history' to focus on slavery, race. 2) New 'vision' for newsroom to focus on President Trump and racism, like focus on Trump-Russia in first two years. https://t.co/F29Qp7uEBj — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 18, 2019

Some conservatives are now attacking the @nytimes smart and insightful #1619Project as “propaganda” while praising total fabrications and disinformation from @realDonaldTrump as admirable presidential proclamations. The state of conservatism in 2019. — julianzelizer (@julianzelizer) August 18, 2019

.@NYTimes editorial writer @MaraGay: "nearly everything that has made America exceptional grew out of slavery."



As historian, I am speechless at this ignorance

As American, I am appalled at this ugly revisionism

As media observer, I am not surprised by this vile anti-Americanism https://t.co/eVDoGXIZYc — Daniel Pipes دانيال بايبس (@DanielPipes) August 18, 2019

The history of North America, including what becomes the United States is framed by more years with legalized slavery than not. Add in decades of state sanctioned segregation and you begin to get a sense of why it is so important to teach and study this history. #1619Project pic.twitter.com/rznQS7WpAN — Kevin M. Levin (@KevinLevin) August 18, 2019

As an Indigenous writer, I'm excited to dive into the #1619Project and intend to read it generously. I'm a big fan of @nhannajones, @ClintSmithIII, @just_shelter & others. Someday Native writers will get a similar platform and I hope we are read lovingly by our Black colleagues. — Julian Brave NoiseCat (@jnoisecat) August 17, 2019

Thread: “Understanding slavery’s legacy is crucial-But saying it’s the “foundation” of America is factually false & a slur on the memories of countless Americans...who’ve given their lives, fortunes & sacred honor to a nation they rightly believed is founded on freedom for all.” https://t.co/fbjFhS5yqg — Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) August 17, 2019

“If I know of Ovid may I keep my children?”



Whew. This line from @eveewing’s poem about Phyllis Wheatley (in the @TimesMagazine this weekend) is BRUTAL.



Wheatley was a 20 year old enslaved woman who was the first Af-American woman to publish a book of poetry. #1619Project pic.twitter.com/Ba2SzGXPc6 — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) August 14, 2019

As a Latinx, #1619Project deeply resonates. Black people have fought to create the America that MY immigrant parents longed for. This country has a racial hierarchy, and this hierarchy is meant to divide us. https://t.co/SPTYDDwwG8 — Miriam Solis (@miriamcsolis) August 16, 2019

This is the 400th anniversary of the first ship of slaves landing on our shores—kidnapped from Africa and brought here in bondage to build the wealth of America. Join me in reading the #1619project, because we need to understand our full history to begin repairing this injustice. https://t.co/0vcQyFZnMN — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 14, 2019

It’s been 400 years since the first slaves were first brought here in chains. We've been living the consequences of our nation's original sin ever since. Please join me in reading this deeply powerful #1619Project series. https://t.co/t6TfKderqc — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 16, 2019

The #1619Project is a powerful and necessary reckoning of our history. We cannot understand and address the problems of today without speaking truth about how we got here. https://t.co/W6gFOJ1zj6 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 15, 2019

The articles and submissions to the 1619 Project are stunning in the paradigm shift about things we think we understand, from traffic jams to the very underpinnings of democracy. You can buy a hardcopy of The New York Times' Magazine 1619 Project starting today or view it online at The Pulitzer Center.