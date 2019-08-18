The New York Times Launches The 1619 Project Examining The Legacy Of Slavery

The 1619 Project is an ambitious, interactive report, led by award-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, and hosted by The New York Times. It's mission statement:
The 1619 Project is a major initiative from The New York Times observing the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery. It aims to reframe the country’s history, understanding 1619 as our true founding, and placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of the story we tell ourselves about who we are.
Examining the legacy of slavery and centering the story of America around the work and contributions of black Americans? That's not your father's high school US History primer.
And notably, that shift from centering our collective history away from white male oppressors (and, given that today is the 100th anniversary of white women getting the right to vote, let us not forget white female oppressors too) has engendered very strong reactions. See if you can guess the party affiliations based on the responses.
The articles and submissions to the 1619 Project are stunning in the paradigm shift about things we think we understand, from traffic jams to the very underpinnings of democracy. You can buy a hardcopy of The New York Times' Magazine 1619 Project starting today or view it online at The Pulitzer Center.