Trump Finally Gets A Win, Against Toilets

Trump has been whining, moaning, and complaining about shower heads, faucets, and toilets for some time now.
By John Amato
1 year ago by Susie Madrak
Trump finally recorded a win, not in the presidential election, but in his war against toilets.

This week the US Department of Energy released new rules rolling back water efficiency standards.

Trump has been whining about showerheads, faucets, and toilets for some time now.

Back in December of 2019, Trump said "You turn on the faucet, you don't get any water. [They] take a shower and the water comes dripping out, very quietly dripping out."

Trump continued, "People are flushing toilets 10 times, 5 times as opposed to once."

What toilets and showers does Trump use?

CNN reports, "Today the Trump administration affirmed its commitment to reducing regulatory burdens and safeguarding consumer choice," Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette said in a statement. "With these rule changes, Americans can choose products that are best suited to meet their individual needs and the needs of their families."

As with all things Trump, these new rules don't help anyone, but address a weird petty grievance.

And the new guidelines do nothing about water shortages and drought.

President-elect Joe Biden should be able to reverse these imbecilic measures come January.

