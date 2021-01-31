Media Bites
Chris Wallace: Republicans Angrier At Liz Cheney Than Marjorie Taylor Greene

A Republican member of Congress wanting to murder Speaker Pelosi is not a big deal to the Republican party of QAnon.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
During a panel on Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace made an astute observation about the state of the Republican Party when it comes to rebuking their QAnon members.

Host Chris Wallace observed, "You’ve got a situation right now where there is more visible outrage inside the GOP over Liz Cheney, a member of leadership, voting to impeach the president, rather than some of these wild conspiracy theories being espoused by Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene is the hot topic after more and more of her insane ideas become public. Yet, Rep. Matt Gaetz actually flew to Wyoming to campaign against Rep. Cheney, the third most powerful Republican in the House because she dared to criticize Trump, and vote for impeachment.

I don't think I've ever seen something so craven done a politician by their own party members before, and I'm no Liz Cheney fan. But this is the age of QOP.

USA Today's Susan Page explained that Republicans' inaction against MTG tells "you a lot where the Republican Party is right now."

Liz Cheney is undoubtedly going to face a primary challenge, and will possibly lose her leadership position because she took a vote against Trump.

As usual with the QOP, in private they express their displeasure with the nuts in their party, but in public "not many of them are willing to speak up," Page said.

