Marjorie Taylor Greene Attacks Chris Wallace Amid Move To CNN+

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lashed out at former Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday after it was announced that he is moving to the CNN+ streaming service.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Attacks Chris Wallace Amid Move To CNN+
Credit: Real America's Voice Screenshot
By DavidDecember 13, 2021

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lashed out at former Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday after it was announced that he is moving to the CNN+ streaming service.

After 18 years, this is my final Fox News Sunday," Wallace announced on Sunday. "It is the last time -- and I say this with real sadness -- we will meet like this."

But Greene did not express the same fondness for Wallace.

"Perhaps some changes we are seeing at CNN have something to do with the upcoming new owner," Greene wrote in a tweet on Sunday. "He said recently he wants to see CNN return to real journalism."

She added: "But I would argue Chris Wallace has a bias so big, he’s incapable of real journalism.

"Earlier this year, CNN's parent company WarnerMedia announced that it was merging with Discovery in a $43 billion deal.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue