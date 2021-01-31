David Hogg Lights Into Kevin McCarthy For Protecting Marjorie Taylor Greene

Florida's Rep. Ted Deutsch had harsh words for fellow southerner, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy. On Jonathan Capehart's Sunday morning show, he supported MTG's removal from Congress, and claimed he had no confidence Rep. McCarthy would exhibit the moral fortitude required to stand up to the psychotic conspiracy caucus taking over the Republican party.

Rep. Deutsch said of McCarthy, "This is a moment where he needs to stand up, and if he doesn't, he is selling out the Republican party to a conspiracy cult going forward." Already been done, I'm afraid.

Deutsch happens to represent the Florida district where the tragic mass shooting happened at Marjory Stone Douglas High School, and David Hogg was there to not only back up his rep, but speak out even more forcefully. When Capehart asked Hogg about his encounters with MTG, he recalled that in addition to the video that has surfaced recently of her stalking him outside the Capitol, there were about 10-15 minutes where she was following him inside the Capitol, yelling and screaming and him and the people with him.

Hogg said, "At that time, we started chanting 'Enough is Enough," and the Capitol Police showed up in about 30 seconds. That's how I knew when I saw the insurrection happening, that the police were not responding as timely as they otherwise would have." He continued his point to its disturbing conclusion: "Because when a bunch of kids were shouting 'Enough is Enough' against this conspiratorial anti-Semite in Congress as she was trying to attack us and threaten to essentially kill us with a gun, as she says in that video that's being shown, they showed up in about 30 seconds. But when a bunch of white supremacists showed up to overthrow our democracy, they didn't show up for nearly two hours."

When Jonathan Capehart asked Hogg about his feelings about MTG's election to Congress, then elevation to a high-profile committee (Education, of all things), he did not mince words, calling it "horrifying." What awful things it says about our country that "she's been rewarded for her behavior by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy."

He continued, in disbelief, "We have a sitting congresswoman who has threatened to assassinate Speaker Nancy Pelosi. I can't name another job -- any job where someone would still either get hired, or still have their job after threatening to assassinate their boss. And having the gun to do it. And then demanding they be allowed to bring in the gun into Congress."



He called on McCarthy and congressional Republicans to DO SOMETHING about this before it's too late, because as he rightly points out, there is precedence for political assassinations. It's not like politicians haven't ever murdered each other before. Hogg predicted MTG will become "the face of the Republican party" unless they take action to hold her accountable.

Personally, I'm not holding my breath.