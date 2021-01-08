Politics
Ginni Thomas Sends Aid And Comfort To MAGA Rioters

The wife of Clarence Thomas aids and abets the MAGA riots. Calls for her husband to resign or be impeached ensued.
By Frances Langum

Never forget that the wife of a Supreme Court Justice is a fundraiser and lobbyist who uses Citizens United to get rich and push a far right-wing agenda. [Above video from 2010 is just one of her many projects.]

My colleague Karoli has written extensively on Ginni and her Groundswell gang.

During Trump's term Ginni worked on a literal purge of government employees she deemed (on her list!) as disloyal to Donald Trump.

Ginni Thomas is a fascist.

And now her tweets encouraging, aiding, and abetting the MAGA Sedition Riot...

...have raised calls for her and her husband to be run out of DC. Clarence Thomas should resign, today.

