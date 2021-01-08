Ginni Thomas Sends Aid And Comfort To MAGA Rioters

Never forget that the wife of a Supreme Court Justice is a fundraiser and lobbyist who uses Citizens United to get rich and push a far right-wing agenda. [Above video from 2010 is just one of her many projects.]

My colleague Karoli has written extensively on Ginni and her Groundswell gang.

Does anyone remember when @DavidCornDC and I wrote about the #Groundswell group led by Ginni Thomas and organized by Cleta Mitchell?



The organizer of yesterday’s insurrection is one of the top influencers in that group — JennyBeth Martin, formerly of Tea Party Patriots. — Karoli 🇺🇸 (@Karoli) January 7, 2021

Ginni Thomas has been hard at work enabling Trump for fun and profit - profit that benefits Justice Clarence Thomas equally. https://t.co/UtRBZm4YDT — Karoli 🇺🇸 (@Karoli) January 7, 2021

During Trump's term Ginni worked on a literal purge of government employees she deemed (on her list!) as disloyal to Donald Trump.

Ginni Thomas is a fascist.

And now her tweets encouraging, aiding, and abetting the MAGA Sedition Riot...

On the morning of Jan. 6, Ginni Thomas—wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas—endorsed the protest demanding that Congress overturn the election, then sent her “LOVE” to the demonstrators, who violently overtook the Capitol several hours later. She has not posted since. pic.twitter.com/378CHMkFN5 — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) January 8, 2021

...have raised calls for her and her husband to be run out of DC. Clarence Thomas should resign, today.

Well, now, I hope Clarence refuses himself from any cases involving the storming of the Capitol. — John Kaprielian (@JohnKaprielian) January 8, 2021

Ginni Thomas is aiding and abetting the attempt to overthrow our duly-elected government. She had a role in inciting the terrorist attack on the People's House.



If Breyer's wife had slipped a fart in public, the GOP would have held hearings.



Clarence Thomas must resign. — Strider (@ReluctantRangr) January 8, 2021