Joe Biden Brings Economic Justice To The Pandemic

Our Pals over at Electoral-Vote give us some good news about President-elect Handsome Joe Biden’s economic plans:

It is called the “American Rescue Plan,” and it is only the first step in beating back the twin threats.

The plan has three parts:

$400 billion for more vaccines and testing and opening schools

$1 trillion for relief to families through direct payments and unemployment benefits

$440 billion for aid to states, local governments, and businesses

The plan includes the goal of getting 100 million people vaccinated within 100 days and reopening all K-12 schools in that same time period. The plan also includes some things that many Democrats want but which have little to do with the pandemic, such as raising the minimum wage to $15/hr. It also adds $1,400 to the direct payments Congress has already approved, bringing them to the $2,000 that Donald Trump called for, while also expanding the group of people eligible. It also provides for 14 weeks of sick leave and medical leave for workers.

The large price tag and inclusion of liberal priorities is certain to generate massive opposition from Republicans. Many Republicans have called for unity and bipartisanship and puppies and unicorns and rainbows. This puts their words to the test. If they say: “Of course we want to work together for the good of the country; if you would just carry out our program, we could achieve that,” then the President-elect knows it was all a smokescreen and they never had any intention of working with him. However, Biden also knows he can achieve most of his plan using the budget reconciliation process. Republican senators know that too, so the choice for them is to work with Biden to get his program through the Senate and get some of the credit for it or else oppose it from day 1, making it clear that they really have no interest in working with him, and then having the program rammed down their throats anyway via the reconciliation process. Logically, since they know it is going to happen with or without their help, they ought to help and get some of the credit. But politics being politics, we guess most of them will oppose the plan from the get go and force Biden to use plan B (which he is probably expecting anyway).