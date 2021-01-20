Karl Rove Pretends Capitol Insurrection Never Happened

During Fox News' coverage on today's Inauguration, Karl Rove described the proceedings as if the Trump inspired insurrection at the Capitol two weeks ago never happened.

Turdblossom ignored the violence that occurred on that fateful day and said, "For 232 years we've had moments, 58 times like this..."

(He's describing presidential inaugurations.)

Rove continued, "Maybe we've come to take this as too commonplace because it really is an extraordinary moment. There is no other country in the world in which there's been such a long record of a peaceful transfer of power from one leader to another it really is an exceptional statement of America's greatness."

Just two weeks ago Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and thousands of his supporters led a march of sedition that sacked the U.S. Capitol, where our political leaders were hunted to be hanged in an insidious effort to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election.

The world shuddered looking on at these events, but in an effort to sugarcoat Trump's involvement in it and his subsequent impeachment over it, to Karl Rove, that's not what the world saw.

Make believe Trump was never here. Gotcha.

Whatevs.

Here are some of the words Trump used to coax them into violence./a>

"Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore and that’s what this is all about. To use a favorite term that all of you people really came up with, we will stop the steal. And after this, we're going to walk down there, and I'll be there with you, we're going to walk down ... to the Capitol and we are going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women," Trump told the crowd. "And we're probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them. Because you'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong." All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by emboldened radical left Democrats, which is what they’re doing and stolen by the fake news media. That’s what they’ve done and what they’re doing. We will never give up. We will never concede. It doesn't happen. You don't concede when there's theft involved," Trump said. "Our country has had enough. We're not going to take it anymore."

Fox News wants to pretend that never happened, and memory-hole the last 4 years of Trump. That's not going to happen.