Karl Rove Blows The Racist Dogwhistle About Barack Obama, Again

After a weekend where Barack Obama reminded us what an ACTUAL president sounds like:

Congrats to the high school Class of 2020, as well as to the teachers, coaches, and most of all, parents and family who’ve guided you along the way. Thanks for letting me be part of your big day! pic.twitter.com/RjYvHs2BhC — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 17, 2020

I'm ashamed to have to report on Karl Rove's racist response. But hey, it perfectly encapsulates how Republicans have treated Barack Obama since forever.

KARL ROVE: It is so unseemly for a former president to take the virtual commencement ceremony for a series of historically black colleges and universities and turn it into a political drive-by shooting.

I can't respond any better than Brooklyn Dad on Twitter: "Karl Rove manages to squeeze the words "Black" and "drive-by shooting" into his critique of the nation's 1st Black President. That was no accident. Karl Rove is a racist piece of sh*t."

The Republican Party is, too.