Karl Rove Blows The Racist Dogwhistle About Barack Obama, Again

Just remember, the Republican Party is, at its core, all about white supremacy.
By Frances Langum
5 hours ago by Frances Langum
After a weekend where Barack Obama reminded us what an ACTUAL president sounds like:

I'm ashamed to have to report on Karl Rove's racist response. But hey, it perfectly encapsulates how Republicans have treated Barack Obama since forever.

KARL ROVE: It is so unseemly for a former president to take the virtual commencement ceremony for a series of historically black colleges and universities and turn it into a political drive-by shooting.

I can't respond any better than Brooklyn Dad on Twitter: "Karl Rove manages to squeeze the words "Black" and "drive-by shooting" into his critique of the nation's 1st Black President. That was no accident. Karl Rove is a racist piece of sh*t."

The Republican Party is, too.

