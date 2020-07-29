2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Politics
Trump Blows Racist Bullhorn, Telling Suburbanites They 'Won't Be Bothered By' The Poors

In the most racist redlining tweet ever, Trump ends Obama-era fair housing rule, which expanded low-income housing.
By Aliza Worthington
We knew things were going to get progressively uglier as the election drew closer, and we were right. Here we have Donald Trump channeling Fred Trump, Sr to the core, who must be smiling up from his crypt at the following tweets:

For reference, the AFFH is the "Affirmative Furthering of Fair Housing" rule, which is meant to expand zoning rules to allow low-income housing where it previously was not allowed, to prevent housing discrimination against poor people and racial and ethnic minorities. It's an extension or outgrowth of the Fair Housing Act of 1968. But back to our regularly schedule racism...

These tweets go beyond racist. This act goes beyond petty. Both land solidly in the dehumanization category, and it is Trump's trademark approach to Black and brown people. The truly appalling thing is the level of power he now holds to turn his disgusting Klansman impulses into federal policy.

Joe Biden had something to say about these tweets via the pool report during an event he held today:

Biden also responded to President Trump’s announcement via Twitter that he was rescinding an Obama-era rule on fair housing for the purpose of keeping low-income housing out of the suburbs by calling on Congress to “create a broad emergency housing support program modeled on the steps it takes to address natural disasters.”
“It’s a basic right to have a roof over your head,” Biden said, calling for an extension of rent freezes and halting foreclosures for the duration of the crisis, calling it “the only way to keep this thing from getting even worse so people have the money now to stay in their homes, to not have to choose between food and their rent.”

Twitter also had some thoughts.

It's a good thing it's hard to imagine it getting worse from here, because that means we continue to have the ability to be shocked and outraged. It's a bad thing, though, because we know there is lots more shock and outrage on the way between now and November.

