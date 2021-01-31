The Lincoln Project Threatens To Sue Giuliani For Defamation

"Refuse at your peril." The Lincoln Project threatened Rudy Giuliani with legal action after he accused them of helping to plan the January 6th MAGA sedition riot that Giuliani and Trump helped to incite.

First Dominion, and now this. Giuliani made an appearance on Steve Bannon's podcast this week and accused The Lincoln Project, Antifa and others of being responsible for instigating the riot at the Capitol, and in response The Lincoln Project sent a scathing letter to Giuliani demanding a retraction for his statements by Febuary 3rd, or expect them to take legal action, and to "retain any and all documents, including emails, and other electronic files relating to this matter."

The Lincoln Project’s legal response to the false and defamatory statements made by Rudy Giuliani. pic.twitter.com/MshgYIMC69 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 30, 2021

Giuliani should never be allowed to practice law again, but who knows, with Trump's entire legal team quitting on him just prior to the impeachment trial, maybe we end up seeing Giuliani there after all, despite his prior statement that he would not represent Trump due to his involvement in the rally on Jan. 6th.

Full text of the letter in the images below: