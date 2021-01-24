Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

'Man, This Is Why Joe Biden Won': Amy Klobuchar Reacts To Rand Paul's Election Meltdown

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said that she listened in disbelief on Sunday as Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) became incensed after he was put in the position of defending President Donald Trump's election lies.
By David
'Man, This Is Why Joe Biden Won': Amy Klobuchar Reacts To Rand Paul's Election Meltdown

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said that she listened in disbelief on Sunday as Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) became incensed after he was put in the position of defending President Donald Trump's election lies.

Paul
made the remarks during an interview with ABC host George Stephanopoulos.

"Where you make a mistake is that people coming from the liberal side like you, you immediate say everything's a lie instead of saying there are two sides to everything," Paul complained. "Historically what would happen is if I said I thought there was fraud, you would introduce someone else who said there wasn't. But now you insert yourself in the middle and say that the absolute fact is that everything I'm saying is a lie."

Following Paul's interview, Klobuchar offered a reaction to Stephanopoulos.

"As I listened to Rand Paul, George, I just kept thinking, man, this is why Joe Biden won," Klobuchar said. "The American people right now are struggling. They need pandemic relief, they are literally trying to balance toddlers on their knees and their laptops on their desks and teaching their first graders how to use a mute button just to go to school."

"They need help and I thoroughly believe we can handle this impeachment trial and -- just as the American people are doing -- juggle what we need to get done," she added.

Watch the video below from ABC.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team