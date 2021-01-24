'Man, This Is Why Joe Biden Won': Amy Klobuchar Reacts To Rand Paul's Election Meltdown

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said that she listened in disbelief on Sunday as Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) became incensed after he was put in the position of defending President Donald Trump's election lies.

Paul

made the remarks during an interview with ABC host George Stephanopoulos.

"Where you make a mistake is that people coming from the liberal side like you, you immediate say everything's a lie instead of saying there are two sides to everything," Paul complained. "Historically what would happen is if I said I thought there was fraud, you would introduce someone else who said there wasn't. But now you insert yourself in the middle and say that the absolute fact is that everything I'm saying is a lie."

Following Paul's interview, Klobuchar offered a reaction to Stephanopoulos.

"As I listened to Rand Paul, George, I just kept thinking, man, this is why Joe Biden won," Klobuchar said. "The American people right now are struggling. They need pandemic relief, they are literally trying to balance toddlers on their knees and their laptops on their desks and teaching their first graders how to use a mute button just to go to school."

"They need help and I thoroughly believe we can handle this impeachment trial and -- just as the American people are doing -- juggle what we need to get done," she added.

Watch the video below from ABC.