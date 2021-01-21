Qanon Cultists Wonder Where It All Went Wrong

The QAnon cultists ran quite the emotional spectrum on Wednesday, the day set for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be inaugurated. The MAGA cult psychos started the day super pumped, expecting — nay, HOPING — to see the streets of Washington, D.C. run red with the blood of Democrats. And I am not being dramatic. They literally expected --CHEERED — for what they felt certain would be the round-up of all the Deep State Democrats, and their public execution, with their lord and savior Donald Trump retaining the mantle of the U.S. presidency for another, well, forever, presumably.

When what actually occurred was the quite normal inauguration of the 46th President and Vice-President of the United States, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the Qputzes seemed, shall we say, a bit deflated?

According to Ben Collins, from NBC:

QAnon supporters believed Wednesday's inauguration was an elaborate trap set by the former president, wherein Democrats would be rounded up and executed while Trump retained power. Various other doomsdays theorized by the QAnon community have also come and gone without incident. But in contrast with the events of those days, Biden's inauguration leaves the community with little daylight. As their predictions failed to come true, radicalized QAnon members expressed their sense of betrayal on messaging apps like Telegram and forums named after their failed doomsday scenario, The Great Awakening.

Jessalyn Cook, of the Huffington Post reported,

Inside digital safe havens for far-right extremists, such as Gab and Telegram, massive QAnon groups turned into virtual watch parties reacting to Wednesday’s ceremony in real time. As the event began, members could hardly contain their joy — or their desire for bloodshed. “WELCOME TO THE GRAND FINALE!!!” someone cheered in a 185,000-member Gab group. “Anyone else wanna puke with excitement?!?!?!” another person asked amid a rapid stream of messages coursing through a 34,000-member Telegram channel. Others salivated over the idea of decapitations and sexual violence against prominent Democrats. Several messages were too grotesque to publish.

Imagine their heartbreak when the decapitations and public gang rapes didn't happen, and all they got was Garth Brooks singing an extremely mediocre version of "Amazing Grace?" What a letdown.

They immediately began demanding refunds. "When do the arrests happen?" "What do I do with this erection?" "You mean I have to apologize to the family I alienated over this?" The questions began flooding the only places left that seem to host these neo-Nazi forums, Gab and Telegram. It's almost like publicly promoting bloodlust and savagery might not end up being great for relationships and careers.

While lots seemed fed up and convinced Q was indeed a scam, others were determined to keep the faith. And as much as I enjoy characterizing them as dried up cat vomit, it's foolish to dismiss them as insignificant. As Cook rightly cautioned,

To be sure, this isn’t the end of QAnon or the immense damage it has inflicted on this country. The movement, which the FBI considers to be a domestic terrorist threat, has already evolved and regrouped to string its members along time and time again, and it has planted deep roots in an array of other communities: yoga lovers, church groups, school classrooms, anti-vax networks — the list goes on. QAnon’s mass radicalization of Americans is part of Trump’s legacy. Addressing it will likely be one of the Biden administration’s greatest challenges.