Trump Cultists Stage Rallies Demanding Release Of 'Political Prisoners'

Former Trump campaign operative Matt Braynard organized a group of events across the country this weekend, and duped the rubes into protesting for the release of the "political prisoners" who stormed the Capitol on January 6th during the MAGA sedition riot.
This would be humorous if it weren't so dangerous. Thankfully, it doesn't appear that there were all that many of them that showed up.
NBC reporter Scott McFarlane interviewed this winner outside of the protest in DC.
And, as he noted in response:
From the organizers’ press release:
Patriotic Americans became targets of the Biden Administration as the Department of Justice and the FBI have targeted, imprisoned, and persecuted non-violent American patriots.
Months have passed and our fellow citizens remain separated from their loved ones, isolated in solitary confinement, have been denied medical care, denied access to faith and worship services, and have faced financial ruin due to court costs and legal fees. This wrongful and unjust persecution must end.
We will be protesting at the prison where approximately fifty American political prisoners are being held, many of whom were non-violent protestors who have either not been charged or have not received the option for bail. This event is a peaceful demonstration of our First Amendment Rights.
“Satellite rallies” are happening across the country. Insurrectionist GOP Rep. Paul Gosar is listed as a speaker at the DC rally. Former Texas GOP chairman and gubernatorial candidate Allen West is speaking at the Dallas rally.
Looks like a very desperate attempt by Trump and his allies to work the refs before the Congressional committee starts having hearings on this. Good luck with that, wingnuts. I hate to break it to them, but ProPublica and others already have the receipts when it comes to the videos of what happened inside of the Capitol on January 6th. Too bad for them that a good number of these "political prisoners" were so arrogant that they decided to film themselves that day.
Here's more with the geniuses trying to rewrite history at their desperate AstroTurf "rallies," if you want to call them that, around the country.