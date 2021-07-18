Trump Cultists Stage Rallies Demanding Release Of 'Political Prisoners'

Former Trump campaign operative Matt Braynard organized a group of events across the country this weekend, and duped the rubes into protesting for the release of the "political prisoners" who stormed the Capitol on January 6th during the MAGA sedition riot.

This would be humorous if it weren't so dangerous. Thankfully, it doesn't appear that there were all that many of them that showed up.

NBC reporter Scott McFarlane interviewed this winner outside of the protest in DC.

Outside the DC jail right now. People are rallying in denial of the Insurrection. And calling the alleged attackers … “victims”…. Seriously pic.twitter.com/gn2v3xLHJx — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) July 17, 2021

And, as he noted in response:

Joe.My.God. has more:

From the organizers’ press release: Patriotic Americans became targets of the Biden Administration as the Department of Justice and the FBI have targeted, imprisoned, and persecuted non-violent American patriots. Months have passed and our fellow citizens remain separated from their loved ones, isolated in solitary confinement, have been denied medical care, denied access to faith and worship services, and have faced financial ruin due to court costs and legal fees. This wrongful and unjust persecution must end. We will be protesting at the prison where approximately fifty American political prisoners are being held, many of whom were non-violent protestors who have either not been charged or have not received the option for bail. This event is a peaceful demonstration of our First Amendment Rights. “Satellite rallies” are happening across the country. Insurrectionist GOP Rep. Paul Gosar is listed as a speaker at the DC rally. Former Texas GOP chairman and gubernatorial candidate Allen West is speaking at the Dallas rally.

Looks like a very desperate attempt by Trump and his allies to work the refs before the Congressional committee starts having hearings on this. Good luck with that, wingnuts. I hate to break it to them, but ProPublica and others already have the receipts when it comes to the videos of what happened inside of the Capitol on January 6th. Too bad for them that a good number of these "political prisoners" were so arrogant that they decided to film themselves that day.

Here's more with the geniuses trying to rewrite history at their desperate AstroTurf "rallies," if you want to call them that, around the country.

This was the scene about an hour ago in Washington D.C. to "free political prisoners" outside of the DC correctional facility that is holding the Jan 6 insurrectionists. pic.twitter.com/SlZe4SLANQ — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 17, 2021

I’m at the DC Central Detention Facility where about 100 people are at a Look Ahead America rally to protest the arrest of those involved in Jan 6 riot. pic.twitter.com/TnI7K1q2e7 — Karina Elwood (@karina_elwood) July 17, 2021

Right now: “Look Ahead America” activists gather outside DC jail to rally for January 6 defendants held inside.



Feed keeps dying so no stream, will post recording after. pic.twitter.com/WSU63zD6KS — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 17, 2021

Yes this is really happening. Bus load of protesters outside DC jail denying the Insurrection pic.twitter.com/5AWgdPGMfb — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) July 17, 2021

The pro-Trump Look Ahead America sponsored rally in Trenton, New Jersey, protesting the arrests and prosecution of individuals that participate in the January 6 insurrection, appears to be entirely compromised of people wearing Proud Boys gear: pic.twitter.com/JzRVJI8f49 — Teddy Wilson (@reportbywilson) July 17, 2021

From the pro-Trump group Look Ahead America sponsored rally in Alpharetta, Georgia, protesting the arrest and prosecution of those who participated in the January 6 insurrection: pic.twitter.com/xW16EMhqiG — Teddy Wilson (@reportbywilson) July 17, 2021