Rudy Giuliani Flips Out Over Dominion Lawsuit, Blames 'Hate-Filled Left Wing'

Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who filed a multitude of embarrassing and frivolous lawsuits in a slew of courts to try and overthrow the 2020 presidential election -- lawsuits that were filled with conspiracy theories, nonsense, and libelous claims -- responded in kind to being sued by Dominion for $1.3 billion.

Like all Trump surrogates and sycophants, Rudy mangled the First Amendment claiming he has a right to slander, defame, and smear a private company in order to lie to the American people into thinking Dominion Voting Systems committed heinous crimes against the American people and democratic process.

His actions, coupled with Trump's social media postings and speeches, including the infamous January 6th rally caused an insurrection at the US Capitol by their supporters. None of this is in dispute, so Rudy fell back on his usual complaints.

Giuliani issued this statement to 77WABC

Dominion’s defamation lawsuit for $1.3B will allow me to investigate their history, finances, and practices fully and completely. The amount being asked for is, quite obviously, intended to frighten people of faint heart. It is another act of intimidation by the hate-filled left-wing to wipe out and censor the exercise of free speech, as well as the ability of lawyers to defend their clients vigorously. As such, we will investigate a countersuit against them for violating these Constitutional rights.” – Rudy Giuliani

Giuliani is in serious jeopardy since he and his minions never mentioned Dominion in any of their court filings, where they would have had to swear under oath to the lies they were telling in public. Since Rudy has no real legal arguments he turns to the typical owning the libs nonsense that got him into trouble in the first place.

Trump's defunct legal team had to know they were lies to rile up their supporters and play on conservative media. And it played.

Over and over and over again.

Hopefully it will play right into his and his acolytes' undoing.

As Duncan says, I'm no Bob Loblaw but I don't think Rudy is going to come out of this unscathed.