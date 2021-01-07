Rush Limbaugh Calls For More Violence

Presidential Medal of Honor recipient Rush Limbaugh (just wanted to start you off with vomit in your mouth) isn't satisfied with yesterday's violence on Capitol Hill - he wants MORE! Indeed, he mocked the notion that we might be horrified by the MAGA crowd's insurrection, and tried to compare these vile seditionists to colonists Thomas Paine and Samuel Adams, saying how happy he was that THOSE dudes didn't hold back.

LIMBAUGH: There's a lot of people calling for the end of violence. There's a lot of conservatives, social media, who say that any violence or aggression at all is unacceptable, regardless of the circumstances. I'm glad Sam Adams, Thomas Paine, the actual Tea Party guys, the men at Lexington and Concord didn't feel that way.

PAGING THE FBI? PAGING THE FBI!

Twitter had its reactions, of course. I will spare you the especially mean ones that stated, in some form or another, the belief that cancer was taking entirely too long with this one — mostly because I wanted to be the one to type those words myself.

Really demonstrating his qualification for that Medal of Freedom, isn't he? Advocating for the violent overthrow of the U.S. government is one of the real hallmarks of a patriot.



Any way we can ensure Rush will disappear with Trump on January 21?? — Brian Simmons (@brianlsimmons) January 7, 2021

What Rush is "forgetting": all those patriots DIDN'T HAVE A SYSTEM WHERE THEY COULD VOTE for what they wanted to achieve.



THAT'S WHAT THEY WERE FIGHTING FOR!



Today's "patriots" have this power because of those guys (& others). They just don't like the results.



NOT THE SAME! — Christine 👩‍💻📡@🏠 😷🌎 (@christinemal) January 7, 2021

Except those guys were fighting *against* a monarch, not in favor of one. — Scott Monty (@ScottMonty) January 7, 2021

Limbaugh is advocating violence on his show today, comparing the insurrection to the acts of patriotism that sparked our nation's founding.



An understatement to say its a grotesque distortion & WRONG



Universe is making sure he doesn't leave w/o "traitor" clearly attached — Rachel "The Doc" Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) January 7, 2021

Maybe someone should tell Limbaugh what the founders and their cohort did with seditionists. https://t.co/JovO4HVfVC — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) January 7, 2021

Thomas Paine, who thought most organized religion was a grift thru which the rich duped the poor into quiescence, & who was one of the earliest proponents of progressive taxation & confiscatory estate taxes, would like Rush Limbaugh to get his name out of his hatemongering mouth. https://t.co/SN5ypadjKm — Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) January 7, 2021