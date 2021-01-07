Media Bites
Rush Limbaugh Calls For More Violence

Vile human and formerly retired radio show host Limbaugh mocked the conservatives who wanted an end to the violence, because how else can the white men maintain power?
By Aliza Worthington
10 min ago by Aliza Worthington
Presidential Medal of Honor recipient Rush Limbaugh (just wanted to start you off with vomit in your mouth) isn't satisfied with yesterday's violence on Capitol Hill - he wants MORE! Indeed, he mocked the notion that we might be horrified by the MAGA crowd's insurrection, and tried to compare these vile seditionists to colonists Thomas Paine and Samuel Adams, saying how happy he was that THOSE dudes didn't hold back.

LIMBAUGH: There's a lot of people calling for the end of violence. There's a lot of conservatives, social media, who say that any violence or aggression at all is unacceptable, regardless of the circumstances. I'm glad Sam Adams, Thomas Paine, the actual Tea Party guys, the men at Lexington and Concord didn't feel that way.

PAGING THE FBI? PAGING THE FBI!

Twitter had its reactions, of course. I will spare you the especially mean ones that stated, in some form or another, the belief that cancer was taking entirely too long with this one — mostly because I wanted to be the one to type those words myself.

