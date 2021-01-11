US Capitol Insurrection: The More We Know, Worse It Gets

As we know more about the pro-Trump US Capitol insurrection, it is becoming clear that the "angry mob" received help from the inside. As a mob with guns and zip ties headed to Capitol Hill, Donald Trump and his family danced and celebrated.

According to CNN: "It was even more violent. It was even more treacherous. And Trump's behavior was even more disturbing."

Donald Trump Jr. shared a video of the Trump family celebrating just before the US Capitol insurrection. The video shared by the president's son shows Donald Trump and his children dancing, having a party.

Nancy Pelosi appeared on 60 Minutes, playing an audio clip of insurrectionists trying to break down the door where Speaker Pelosi's staff were hiding for over two hours.

Rolling Stone reported on Pelosi's 60 Minutes interview. Pelosi told Lesley Stahl:

“The evidence is now that it was a well-planned, organized group with leadership and guidance and direction. And the direction was to go get people. They were vocally saying, ‘Where’s the speaker? We know she has staff. They’re here someplace. We’re going to find them.’ “

CNN's Bill Weir shared a nightmarish new video on Twitter. It shows a MAGA rioter grabbing a DC police officer. The officer is attacked with an American flag pole.

It has been more than four days since the most consequential attack on the seat of US government since 1812. There has not been one single briefing from our Federal government. The silence is deafening. Yashar Ali summed it up best:

Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger released a video calling out Trump and his enablers related to the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol. Schwarzenegger compared riots at the US Capitol to Kristallnacht, a turning point in the Nazi movement. Kristallnacht was a historical night of violence by the Nazi party against Jews in Germany and Austria in 1938 (via CNN).

There should be more Republicans denouncing Trump and his involvement in the US Capitol insurrection. There are a few that are speaking out. Mitt Romney and Ben Sasse in the Senate, and a handful from the House of Representatives. Republican Peter Meijer had harsh words for Republicans who have spent the past nine weeks filling protesters' ears with false conspiracy theories and unfulfillable hopes.

"Some of my colleagues in Congress, they share responsibility for that. Many of them were fundraising off of this Stop the Steal grift. I don't understand how you can look in the mirror and go to sleep at night without that weighing on your conscience, I fundamentally do not. I'm just at a loss for words about how some of them have acted in ways that are just knowingly, provably false. And they know they're lying, too."

During an interview with Fareed Zakaria on CNN, former Secretary of State Colin Powell says he no longer considers himself a member of the Republican party. Fareed Zakaria asked Powell if Republicans who refused to condemn President Donald Trump realize they “encouraged, at least, this wildness to grow and grow.” Powell said: